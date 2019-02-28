Podcast: World No. 5 Kevin Anderson on Injury Recovery, Sustainability in Tennis

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

On this week's episode, World No. 5 Kevin Anderson joins the podcast.

By Jon Wertheim
February 28, 2019

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Kevin Anderson.

From his home in Florida, Kevin Anderson joins the podcast to talk about his ongoing recovery from an elbow injury, how he's managing his time and when he is expected to return to tournament. Following up on his guest appearance in the Mailbag, Anderson also talks about tennis' sustainability efforts and his suggestions for how the sport can improve parts of the game to help the environment. Anderson and Wertheim also talk about the Rafael Nadal–Nick Kyrgios match and more.

