From his home in Florida, Kevin Anderson joins the podcast to talk about his ongoing recovery from an elbow injury, how he's managing his time and when he is expected to return to tournament. Following up on his guest appearance in the Mailbag, Anderson also talks about tennis' sustainability efforts and his suggestions for how the sport can improve parts of the game to help the environment. Anderson and Wertheim also talk about the Rafael Nadal–Nick Kyrgios match and more.

