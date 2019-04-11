On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Jon Wertheim talks with David Epstein.

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.​​​​

Ahead of the release of his new book, Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World, which will be released on May 28, 2019, David Epstein joins the podcast to discuss the opening chapter on Roger Federer vs. Tiger Woods. Wertheim and Epstein dive deep into the sports science of generalization vs. specialization, specifically in terms of Federer in tennis and Woods in golf and how Federer grew up playing a variety of sports, from skiing to wrestling to swimming and more, while Woods was surrounded by golf from a very young age. Why did Federer benefit from a generalist childhood vs. a specialization one? Epstein discusses Federer's characteristics and reveals how his specific skills and experiences have helped him climb to the top of the sport.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.