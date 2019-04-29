Two of the biggest athletes in the country are ready to start a new chapter of their lives together.

2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens announced she is now engaged to USMNT striker and Toronto F.C. star Jozy Altidore.

Stephens, 26, has been with the 29-year-old Altidore since 2016. They have known each other since childhood.

The couple announced their engagement with photos on their respective social media pages.

Just imagine how good their kids are going to be at sports.