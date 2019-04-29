2017 U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens Gets Engaged to USMNT Star Jozy Altidore

Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore have known each other since they were kids.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 29, 2019

Two of the biggest athletes in the country are ready to start a new chapter of their lives together.

2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens announced she is now engaged to USMNT striker and Toronto F.C. star Jozy Altidore.

Stephens, 26, has been with the 29-year-old Altidore since 2016. They have known each other since childhood.

The couple announced their engagement with photos on their respective social media pages.

Just imagine how good their kids are going to be at sports.

You May Like

More Tennis

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message