20-Year-Old Sofia Kenin Stuns Serena Williams in Third Round of French Open

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Williams lost in straight sets at Roland Garros on Saturday.

By Emily Caron
June 01, 2019

Twenty-year-old American Sofia Kenin stunned Serena Williams in the third round of the French Open in straight sets on Saturday, taking a 6–2, 7–5 win over the three-time tournament champion. A long backhand from Williams, the No. 10 seed, gave Kenin the upset victory during the second match point at Roland Garros.

Kenin handed Williams her loss in the first week of any major since 2014 Wimbledon, when Williams fell to Alize Cornet in the third round. The 92-minute victory over the 23-time champion advances Kenin to the fourth round of a Grand Slam event for the first time in her career.

Williams dropped her first set of the tournament to 83rd-ranked Vitalia Diatchenko but bounced back with an easy defeat of Kurumi Nara on Thursday, needing just 67 minutes to take care of business while approaching her potential record-setting 24th Grand Slam title before the loss to Kenin.

Naomi Osaka, another title favorite, also exited the tournament early after a third-round upset by No. 42 Katerina Siniakova. Osaka, ranked world No. 1, lost 6–4, 6–2.

The unseeded Kenin will face No.8 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the round of 16.

