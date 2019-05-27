Serena Williams Battles Back After Losing First Set, Advances at French Open

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Williams overcame a rough first set to beat Vitalia Diatchenko 2-6, 6-1, 6-0

By Associated Press
May 27, 2019

PARIS — Serena Williams overcame a slow start for a 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 win over 83rd-ranked Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia in her opener.

Williams had completed only three matches since her Australian Open ended four months ago, and she cited a bothersome left knee when pulling out of her past two tournaments.

During an error-filled first set, Williams was constantly shaking her head and yelling at herself.

But the 23-time Grand Slam champion quickly changed the momentum by winning the opening three games of the second set.

After committing 14 unforced errors in the first set, Williams had a total of 10 in the second and third sets.

Afterward, Williams seemed more relieved than pleased at avoiding what would have been only the second loss of her career in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament - after her defeat to Virginie Razzano at Roland Garros in 2012.

