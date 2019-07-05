Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Players Soaked by Out-of-Control Sprinkler

Wimbledon

That’s the danger of having grass courts. 

By Dan Gartland
July 05, 2019

There’s no more tried and true method for cooling down on a warm day than running through a sprinkler, you just don’t want it to happen in the middle of a match at the world’s most famous tennis tournament. 

Artem Sitak and Laura Siegemund were regrouping between points of their first-round mixed doubles match against Ken Skupski and Darija Jurak when a sprinkler behind the umpire’s chair suddenly went off and sent the players scrambling. A quick-thinking employee was able to halt the spray by stepping on the sprinkler but lost control and a burst of water knocked over a trash can and the players’ chairs. 

The distraction didn’t rattle Sitak and Siegemund too badly, though. They went on to win the match in three sets. 

You May Like

More Tennis

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message