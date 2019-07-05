There’s no more tried and true method for cooling down on a warm day than running through a sprinkler, you just don’t want it to happen in the middle of a match at the world’s most famous tennis tournament.

Artem Sitak and Laura Siegemund were regrouping between points of their first-round mixed doubles match against Ken Skupski and Darija Jurak when a sprinkler behind the umpire’s chair suddenly went off and sent the players scrambling. A quick-thinking employee was able to halt the spray by stepping on the sprinkler but lost control and a burst of water knocked over a trash can and the players’ chairs.

The distraction didn’t rattle Sitak and Siegemund too badly, though. They went on to win the match in three sets.