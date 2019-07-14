Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in a historic and epic Wimbledon final on Sunday to earn his fifth-ever tournament title.

In what ended up being the longest singles match in tournament history at 4 hours and 55 minutes, Djokovic outlasted Federer in five sets and sealed his win with a 7-3 victory during Wimbledon's first-ever fifth-set tiebreaker.

The defending champion became the first player in more than 70 years who saved match points in the Wimbledon final, prevailing to claim his 16th Grand Slam title.

After watching the thrilling match come to an end, several celebrities and athletes took to social media to congratulate both Djokovic and Federer on a memorable battle.

Here are some of the best reactions:

An epic men’s final. Congratulations to @DjokerNole on his 5th singles title at #Wimbledon. @rogerfederer and Novak are two world-class players who left it all on the court today. 👏🎾 #classic pic.twitter.com/RzkJAueOV1 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 14, 2019

NOVAK DJOKOVIC WINS!!! 🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️ #Wimbledon

Thank you @DjokerNole and @RogerFederer for giving us more than a tennis game!!! 🎾🔝 pic.twitter.com/ul7QWavl3g — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 14, 2019

An incredible finale, congratulations @DjokerNole on your 5th @Wimbledon title. You and @rogerfederer reached the highest level today. A thrilling match between two incomparable grasscourt champions. Thank you for the good fight, played fairly and ferociously. Rocket 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 14, 2019

I have such huge respect for both @DjokerNole and @rogerfederer. What a match... wouldn’t have minded to see it go on a little longer 😊 Congrats Novak on another @Wimbledon! — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) July 14, 2019

Best @Wimbledon final ever ?? — Fernando Verdasco (@FerVerdasco) July 14, 2019

Two legends!!! A remarkable match!!! Thanks to these 2 genius of tennis courts!!! Congrats @djokernole!!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 #wimbledon 🎾 pic.twitter.com/NcwJ64YX9Z — Gustavo Kuerten (@gugakuerten) July 14, 2019

Amazing! Djokovic wins his 5th #Wimbledon. What a final! @rogerfederer played an unbelievably good match but somehow @DjokerNole wins after saving multiple match points. There is no limit to the amount of pressure this man can handle. Superhuman stuff! #Wimbledon — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 14, 2019

Congrats, @DjokerNole! What an accomplishment. Incredible! The best tennis athlete of the present! Fast, powerful and flexible. A great champion. Respect! #Djokovic@Wimbledon | #Wimbledon — Nicolas Kiefer (@Nicolas_Kiefer) July 14, 2019