Athletes Congratulate Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer on Epic Wimbledon Final

Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in what ended up being the longest singles match in tournament history.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 14, 2019

Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in a historic and epic Wimbledon final on Sunday to earn his fifth-ever tournament title.

In what ended up being the longest singles match in tournament history at 4 hours and 55 minutes, Djokovic outlasted Federer in five sets and sealed his win with a 7-3 victory during Wimbledon's first-ever fifth-set tiebreaker.

The defending champion became the first player in more than 70 years who saved match points in the Wimbledon final, prevailing to claim his 16th Grand Slam title.

After watching the thrilling match come to an end, several celebrities and athletes took to social media to congratulate both Djokovic and Federer on a memorable battle.

Here are some of the best reactions:

