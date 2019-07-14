Novak Djokovic Turned Into Les Miles After Beating Federer to Win Wimbledon

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic celebrated his fifth Wimbledon championship by munching on some of the grass court he just played on.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 14, 2019

After playing nearly five hours of tennis to win his fifth Wimbledon title, Novak Djokovic had to be hungry.

So after defeating Roger Federer Sunday to capture his 16th major title, Djokovic celebrated with a quick little snack right there on the court at Wimbledon.

The snack?

Well, part of the court at Wimbledon, of course.

Do you think it tasted like straight sweat and tennis balls?

Or maybe it just tasted like victory.

But probably mostly sweat and tennis balls.

