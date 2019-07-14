After playing nearly five hours of tennis to win his fifth Wimbledon title, Novak Djokovic had to be hungry.

So after defeating Roger Federer Sunday to capture his 16th major title, Djokovic celebrated with a quick little snack right there on the court at Wimbledon.

The snack?

Well, part of the court at Wimbledon, of course.

Congratulations to Les Miles on his Wimbledon victory over Roger Federer. pic.twitter.com/Tf41UG4SpS — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) July 14, 2019

Do you think it tasted like straight sweat and tennis balls?

Or maybe it just tasted like victory.

But probably mostly sweat and tennis balls.