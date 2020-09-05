Six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams overcame her early struggles to defeat 2017 winner Sloane Stephens in three sets, 2–6, 6–2, 6–2 on Saturday to advance to the second week at the U.S. Open.

Stephens, 27, opened the third-round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium appearing as the smoother competitor after she took the first break 2–1. Williams bounced back and saved double break point to hold serve but continued to look sluggish with Stephens ahead 3–2. The 38-year-old's struggles to keep up in the rallies continued, allowing Stephens to take the first set.

However, Williams found her rhythm early in the second set and delivered her second hold with an ace to take a 2–1 lead. But with three errors in a row, Stephens capitalized on Williams's mistakes to come back 2–2. Williams then dug herself into trouble when she double faulted at deuce but found two big serves to go up 3–2.

Then, Williams was the one to take advantage of Stephens's errors in the second set and level the match at 2–6, 6–2.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner's confidence continued to improve throughout the third set. Stephens's backhand error on game point allowed Williams to take a 4–1 lead. But Stephens wouldn't back down just yet and held for 2–4. However, she couldn't keep up with Williams's intensity by the end of the set.

Williams and Stephens’s highly anticipated match on Saturday marked the first time the two have played each other since 2015. All eyes were on the duo considering their history, which dates back to 2013.

In her first career matchup against Williams, Stephens lost in straight sets at the Brisbane International quarterfinals but presented a challenge for the heavily favored Williams. Weeks later, Stephens shockingly rallied to upset Williams in the Australian Open quarterfinals. After the win, Stephens declared herself the next big player to watch, which didn't sit well with Williams.

Later that year, the two met in the U.S. Open fourth round, but Williams quickly won the match 6–4, 6–1 and the title. Prior to Saturday, Stephens and Williams last faced off in the 2015 French Open fourth round. Stephens took the first set, but Williams rallied to win the match and later to capture her third title at Roland Garros.

After Saturday's win, Williams advances to the fourth round in Queens, where she will face No. 15 Maria Sakkari of Greece on Monday. Williams is seeking her 24th Grand Slam title to tie Margaret Court's all-time record.