Australian Open Midterm Grades

We have 16 men and 26 women left in the singles draw. Serena Williams still in the running for that 24th Major. Rafael Nadal compromised physically but still alive for what would be a lead-overtaking 21st Major. Novak Djokovic physically compromised but still alive for what would be a ninth title in Melbourne and 18th Major overall. Alas more numbers: We are also amid a five-day lockdown, depriving the joint of fans. At least for now. We’re only halfway through and it’s been a Major like no other, this 2021 Australian Open.

Our midterm grades herewith:

Matt King/Getty Images

A

Tennis Australia: A brutal mismatch on paper. A stealthy opponent. Some setbacks along the way. Yet the tournament persists. And it’s largely due to the adjustments of the bleary-eyed organizers.

The faves: A lot of seeds go down, but most of the real contenders remain. As we write this, the top seven men are undefeated, as are most of the choice players on the women’s side. Remarkable how much chalk remains, given the conditions.

Naomi Osaka: She might have a brutal draw but she’s not playing like it. The former champ cruises into Week Two.

Felix Auger Aliassime: His takedown of countryman Denis Shapovalov might mark the best win of his career.

UCLA tennis: Jennifer Brady and Mackie McDonald both cruise into Week Two. (And Max Cresey continues to ascend, while Marcos Giron took a set off of Alexander Zverev.)

Venus Williams: Tennis grande dame won a match and then her body acted its age. But what a memorable, admirable show of valor, refusing to retire.

Aslan Karatsev: The 27-year-old Russian qualified…and hasn’t lost a set through three rounds.

A-

Ann Li: Didn’t have much in the way of answers for Aryna Sabalenka in round three. But what an Aussie swing for the Pennsylvanian.

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe: Americans made a combined three sets of Novak Djokovic. In Melbourne. But neither could cross the finish line.

B

Jannik Sinner: Didn’t win a match, falling in a lived-up-to-the-hype round-one five-setter against Shapovalov. But, at the wizened age of 19, leaves Australia with a title, still more admirers, and a high likelihood he’ll be seeded for many Majors to come.

Paula Badosa: Loses her first match 7–5 in the third—and failing to serve it out—to Ludmilla Samsonova. But for a player who tested positive for COVID while in quarantine and spent 21 (!) days in a hotel room, she acquitted herself well.

Bianca Andreescu: In her first event since the fall of 2019, she fell in round two to the confounding, Santoro-esque Hsieh Su-Wie. The good news: The defeat was about rust and not physical disrepair.

Coco Gauff: She won a match in straight sets, playing really well against a tricky lefty opponent. And then she lost a match in straight sets, to the fifth seed. Without serve troubles. She is 16. And still alive in the doubles. The view here: The flattening of this curve—which is still trending up—is a disguised blessing.

C

Sonia Kenin: Defending champ offended by Kaia Kanepi, the giant-killing Estonian (and if we are being honest here, what Estonian isn’t giant killing?). And while you have to admire someone so witheringly candid about their struggles, this postmortem makes for a tough read.

Angie Kerber: Former champ nearly ate a double bagel against Bernarda Perra in Round One.

David Goffin: Loses in the first round of a Major for a second straight time. This, a week after losing to a 17-year-old Carlos Alcaraz.

The French: The likable Gael Monfils—winless since the reset—left in tears. Benoit Paire double-faulted 23 times and left denigrating the event. Ugo Humbert lost a 2–1 lead against Nick Kyrgios. Gilles Simon managed four games against Tsitsipas. And Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not post.

Tennis Karen: Not Khachanov. This woman. If this were the U.S., Rex Chapman would have had this, Twitter would have done its thing, she would be identified and apologizing—“This does not represent who I am”—by dinner.

