Source: Osaka to Skip Wimbledon, Play at Tokyo Olympics

Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Naomi Osaka will not play at Wimbledon in July, according to Sports Illustrated’s Jon Wertheim.

Osaka will return to the court in the Tokyo Olympics beginning July 23, per Wertheim.

“Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family,” Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid told Wertheim. “She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”

Osaka withdrew from the French Open on May 31, announcing her decision in a social media post where she detailed her battles with anxiety and depression. She previously opted out of media availabilities at the French Open before being fined $15,000.

"I think the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," Osaka wrote. "I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer."

Osaka, 23, is a three-time Grand Slam champion, including US Open crowns in 2018 and 2020. She has never advanced past the third round at the French Open or Wimbledon.

More Coverage From the French Open: