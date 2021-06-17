Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Source: Naomi Osaka to Skip Wimbledon, Play at Tokyo Olympics

Author:
Publish date:
naomi-osaka-french-open

Naomi Osaka will not play at Wimbledon in July, according to Sports Illustrated’s Jon Wertheim.

Osaka will return to the court in the Tokyo Olympics beginning July 23, per Wertheim.

“Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family,” Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid told Wertheim. “She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”

Osaka withdrew from the French Open on May 31, announcing her decision in a social media post where she detailed her battles with anxiety and depression. She previously opted out of media availabilities at the French Open before being fined $15,000.

"I think the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," Osaka wrote. "I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer."

Osaka, 23, is a three-time Grand Slam champion, including US Open crowns in 2018 and 2020. She has never advanced past the third round at the French Open or Wimbledon. 

More Coverage From the French Open:

YOU MAY LIKE

michael-jordan-charles-barkley
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Jon Wertheim on Sports in the Summer of 1984

He joins the show to discuss the ever-changing world of sports throughout history and his new book, "Glory Days".

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler
Play
Gambling

2021 Heisman Trophy Early Odds - Where is the Sharp Money Going?

Early money has already poured in for this year's Heisman Trophy Futures.

naomi-osaka-french-open
Tennis

Source: Osaka to Skip Wimbledon, Play at Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka will not be appearing at Wimbledon as she spends "personal time with friends and family."

jacob degrom (4)
MLB

Report: Jacob deGrom to Seek Second Opinion on Injury

Five days after having his start cut short due to right flexor tendinitis, Jacob deGrom left Wednesday's game after just 51 pitches with right shoulder soreness.

tom-brady-patrick-mahomes-madden
Play
Fantasy

Is the Madden Curse Still a Thing?

Now that Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are featured together on the Madden 2022 cover, should fans still have a reason for concern?

gameplan-chargers-justin-herbert-coaches-joe-lombardi
Play
NFL

GamePlan: Chargers Developing Justin Herbert for the Long-Term

Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi are leaning on their experience, and thinking about some of the best QBs in the league, as they prep their second-year starter.

giannis-antetokounmpo-bucks-struggles
NBA

No One's Like Giannis, But That's A Blessing and A Curse

The clock is starting to tick for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Former boxing champion and promoter Oscar De La Hoya during weigh ins for the middleweight championship boxing match between Canelo Alvarez (not pictured) and Daniel Jacobs (not pictured) at T-Mobile ...
Play
Boxing

Source: Oscar De La Hoya to Face Vitor Belfort on Sept. 18

The fight will reportedly be an exhibition match with both fighters wearing 12-ounce gloves.