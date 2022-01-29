Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will face off in the Australian Open men’s final on Sunday at Rod Laver Arena Court. Nadal is seeking to earn his 21st career major men’s singles title.

However, Medvedev sits in the way of Nadal and No. 21. During the U.S. Open final last year, the Russian won his first Grand Slam tournament and kept Novak Djokovic from breaking the tie (20) with Nadal and Roger Federer for most career major titles.

Medvedev has battled with Nadal on four different occasions. Nadal has won three of the four including a match in the 2019 U.S. Open final. However, at the U.S. Open final, Medvedev rallied a comeback after losing the first two sets, but lost in the fifth set.

As Nadal looks to make history, let’s take a look at which men’s tennis players have the most major singles titles:

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — 20

Pete Sampras — 14

Roy Emerson — 12

Rod Laver, Björn Borg — 11

Bill Tilden — 10

Fred Perry, Ken Rosewall, Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl and Andre Agassi — 8

