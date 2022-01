Which Men’s Tennis Players Have the Most Grand Slam Singles Titles?

Rafael Nadal staged an epic five-set comeback to beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open and earn his 21st career major men’s singles title.

As Nadal makes history, let’s take a look at which men’s tennis players have the most major singles titles:

Rafael Nadal — 21

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic— 20

Pete Sampras — 14

Roy Emerson — 12

Rod Laver, Björn Borg — 11

Bill Tilden — 10

Fred Perry, Ken Rosewall, Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl and Andre Agassi — 8

