Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Sports World Reacts to Rafael Nadal's Australian Open Comeback

After 53 games and over five hours, Rafael Nadal has done it.

The Spaniard mounted a historic rally in Sunday's Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev, coming back from two sets down to capture his 21st career Grand Slam title. Nadal's victory (2–6, 6–7, 6–4, 6–4, 7–5) marked the first time in 15 years he had won a best-of-five match after dropping the first two sets, and broke a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for the most major singles titles in men's tennis history.

Nadal was up against the ropes early, with Medvedev appearing to hold firm control after the first two sets. But the 35-year-old Spaniard dug deep to grind out 6–4 wins in the third and fourth sets, then broke Medvedev's serve in the fifth game of the fifth set. Nadal then served for the win up 5–4 before squandering an opportunity and dropping the game. He recovered to break Medvedev's serve in the 11th game, then held serve for the win in the 12th.

SI Recommends

The historic win unsurprisingly drew plenty of reaction from across the sports world, as it was Nadal's first Australian Open title since 2009 and set him apart from Federer and Djokovic in the Grand Slam race. Check out some of the best reactions from social media below:

More Tennis Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Rafael Nadal
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Is The Comeback King, and the Big Three's New Leader

The first of 50 thoughts from Down Under: The Spaniard's recovery from a two-set deficit in a nearly six-hour thriller might be the best win of his career

AP22030440237022
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Stages Epic Comeback to Win Australian Open, Record 21st Grand Slam

The Spaniard roared back from two sets down to capture his 21st Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for the most in men's tennis history.

Rafael Nadal
Tennis

Which Tennis Players Have the Most Grand Slam Singles Titles?

Rafael Nadal stands alone with 21, ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Fred VanVleet
NBA

Fred VanVleet Is the NBA Star No One Saw Coming

Behind the steady rise of the Raptors guard, who might soon be certified as an actual All-Star.

Becky-Lynch
Wrestling

Becky Lynch Welcomes Ronda Rousey ‘With Open Arms’

The Raw women’s champion successfully defended her title, while Brock Lesnar won the men’s Royal Rumble match.

conference-championship-preview
NFL

Welcome to a Very Garoppolo Sunday, the Sad (Almost) Reality of the Post-Brady Bucs

Plus, why Rams-49ers could be a defensive slog, the mind-blowing Ja’Marr Chase, what Family Feud can teach us about NFL overtime rules, and more.

Ronda Rousey enters the women’s Royal Rumble match.
Wrestling

Ronda Rousey Returns to WWE at ‘Royal Rumble’

It was the UFC Hall of Famer’s first appearance since 2019.

tom brady matt cassel
Extra Mustard

Matt Cassel Has Tweet of the Day Amid Tom Brady's Retirement Saga

Reports of the quarterbacks's impending retirement set off a firestorm of reaction from across the sports media landscape, and a former teammate had to chime in.