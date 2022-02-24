Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine, the ATP Tour has postponed the Moscow CH 80 tournament that was scheduled to take place at the end of February in Russia.

The announcement was made by ATP Tour Player Relations on Thursday.

“The Moscow CH 80 event, scheduled for the week of 28 February, has been postponed indefinitely due to growing uncertainty regarding travel to and from Russia and concerns surrounding the player and staff welfare, which is of paramount importance to the ATP,” the release said.

With ongoing violence and uncertainty in the area, the ATP’s decision to postpone the tournament in Moscow is the right one.

There was no future date given for the tournament at this time.

