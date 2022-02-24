Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

ATP Postpones Moscow CH 80 Amid Conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine, the ATP Tour has postponed the Moscow CH 80 tournament that was scheduled to take place at the end of February in Russia.

The announcement was made by ATP Tour Player Relations on Thursday.

“The Moscow CH 80 event, scheduled for the week of 28 February, has been postponed indefinitely due to growing uncertainty regarding travel to and from Russia and concerns surrounding the player and staff welfare, which is of paramount importance to the ATP,” the release said.

SI Recommends

With ongoing violence and uncertainty in the area, the ATP’s decision to postpone the tournament in Moscow is the right one.

There was no future date given for the tournament at this time.

More Tennis Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

malin
Soccer

Atalanta's Malinovskyi Reveals “No War in Ukraine” Shirt After Goal

The Ukraine international scored two goals against Olympiakos and showed solidarity with those at home following Russia's invasion.

By Andrew Gastelum
andrew-whitworth-super-bowl
NFL

Whitworth Says Gretzky Gave Advice on Potential Retirement

Los Angeles’s offensive lineman received some advice from an NHL legend as he mulled retirement after the Super Bowl.

By Michael Shapiro
Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
Extra Mustard

Mac Jones Plans to Cut Back on Ice Cream

The Patriots quarterback wants to focus on his health this offseason

By Madison Williams
Liz Cambage with the Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

Sparks Star Liz Cambage Calls for Changes to CBA

The four-time All-Star center called for changes to the WNBA’s CBA in an appearance on ESPN on Wednesday.

By Mike McDaniel
Haas driver Mick Schumacher of Germany steers his car during a Formula One preseason testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain.
Racing

Haas F1 Will Drop Uralkali Livery for Final Day of Testing

The team's title sponsor is Dmitry Mazepin’s Russian-based company, and his son drives for the Formula One team.

By Madeline Coleman
Ukrainian wingback Oleksandr Zinchenko
Soccer

Man City, Ukraine Star Zinchenko Issues Death Wish for Putin

The wingback later claimed the post was removed by Instagram.

By Andrew Gastelum
Art Briles coaching Baylor.
College Football

Grambling State Adds Art Briles to Coaching Staff

He last coached college football in 2016, when he was fired from Baylor.

By Joseph Salvador
Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Djokovic to Fall From Top of Rankings with Latest Loss

Daniil Medvedev is set to become the No. 1 player in the world.

By Daniel Chavkin