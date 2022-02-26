Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Ukrainian Tennis Player Dayana Yastremska Safe in France, Plans to Play Monday

Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska and her younger sister both fled Ukraine on Friday. They are now safe in Lyon, France.

The No. 121 player player in the world updated her fans on Instagram Friday explaining that she and her 15-year-old sister were leaving Ukraine on a boat, per their parent’s wishes. Their parents remain in Ukraine, as Russian forces continue their invasion of the country.

As Yastremska and her sister boarded the boat a day after Russia began its invasion in Ukraine, she shared to ESPN the last message her father told her.

“I don’t know how this war will end, but you must take care of each other, and strive for your dreams, build your new life and always be together,” her father said to her. “Don’t worry about us, everything will be fine.”

SI Recommends

Despite the horror Yastremska has experienced in the last few days, she still plans to play in the Lyon Open, which begins on Monday. The 21-year-old will face Romanian Ana Bogdan in her first match in France.

Yastremska detailed her journey of escaping Ukraine to ESPN. She and her sister first arrived in Romania in order to catch a flight to France, as no flights are going in and out of Ukraine. Once in France, the tournament director of the Lyon Open welcomed them.

She has continued to contact her parents back in Ukraine, and they are staying in a parking garage for the time being. Yastremska previously stayed in the garage, she said on her Instagram post.

“I am scared for my parents, my friends, and everybody in my country,” Yastremska said. “For you to understand what a missile strike is like, you need to feel it. But, I wish [nobody] has to ever feel this [pain].”

More Tennis Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Indiana Pacers logo
NBA

Former Pacers Coach Dick Versace Dies

Versace led the Pacers to their third franchise NBA playoffs in his three-year coaching career there.

By Madison Williams
Art Briles on the sideline during his time at Baylor
College Football

Report: GSU's Hire of Art Briles Still Faces Challenges

The University of Louisiana System still has to approve Grambling State's hire of Briles.

By Wilton Jackson
Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.
Soccer

Chelsea’s Abramovich Hands Over ‘Stewardship’ of Club

The owner said that he plans to give the ”stewardship and care” of the club to the trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation for the time being.

By Zach Koons
Michigan State's Gabe Brown shoots as Purdue's Mason Gillis defends during the first half Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Breslin Center in East Lansing.
College Basketball

Michigan State Upsets No. 4 Purdue in East Lansing

After losing five of the last six games, the Spartans pulled off an impressive upset in front of their home crowd over the Boilermakers.

By Mike McDaniel
Kevin Durant
NBA

Steve Nash Says Kevin Durant ‘Closer’ to Returning from Injury

Durant has missed 18 games with a right left sprain and hasn't played since mid-January.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari
Extra Mustard

Arkansas Fans ‘Call the Hogs’ While Calipari Eats Dinner

Calipari was enjoying dinner in Fayetteville ahead of Kentucky’s game against Arkansas when fans “called the hogs.”

By Madison Williams
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky
NBA

Report: Tomáš Satoranský Set to Return to Wizards

The point guard was originally drafted by Washington in 2012.

By Madison Williams
Pete Weber's infamous viral celebration.
Extra Mustard

Saturday Marks 10 Years Since Iconic Pete Weber Video

Saturday makes it a decade since the PBA Tour great's iconic championship reaction.

By Mike McDaniel