Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Veteran NBA Guard Shabazz Napier Leaving Russian Team Amid Ukraine Conflict

Former NBA guard Shabazz Napier is leaving BC Zenit in Saint Petersburg as Russia invades Ukraine, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Napier has not played in the NBA since the 2019-20 season, when he spent time with Minnesota and Washington. The former UConn star has been with BC Zenit since last July, when he signed a one-year deal with the EuroLeague club. 

Napier was nearing a return from an ankle injury, per Wojnarowski, but elected to leave the club and return to the United States.

SI Recommends

Napier is best known for his senior season at UConn in 2013, when he was the star point guard during the Huskies’s improbable run to the national championship as a seven-seed. Napier was named the Most Outstanding Player in the national title game after UConn beat Kentucky 60–54 to claim the school’s fourth men’s basketball national title.

 More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine
Tennis

Ukrainian Tennis Player Dayana Yastremska Arrives Safe in France

Yastremska and her 15-year-old sister fled Ukraine on Friday.

By Madison Williams
Indiana Pacers logo
NBA

Former Pacers Coach Dick Versace Dies

Versace led the Pacers to their third franchise NBA playoffs in his three-year coaching career there.

By Madison Williams
Art Briles on the sideline during his time at Baylor
College Football

Report: GSU's Hire of Art Briles Still Faces Challenges

The University of Louisiana System still has to approve Grambling State's hire of Briles.

By Wilton Jackson
Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.
Soccer

Chelsea’s Abramovich Hands Over ‘Stewardship’ of Club

The owner said that he plans to give the ”stewardship and care” of the club to the trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation for the time being.

By Zach Koons
Michigan State's Gabe Brown shoots as Purdue's Mason Gillis defends during the first half Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Breslin Center in East Lansing.
College Basketball

Michigan State Upsets No. 4 Purdue in East Lansing

After losing five of the last six games, the Spartans pulled off an impressive upset in front of their home crowd over the Boilermakers.

By Mike McDaniel
Kevin Durant
NBA

Steve Nash Says Kevin Durant ‘Closer’ to Returning from Injury

Durant has missed 18 games with a right left sprain and hasn't played since mid-January.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari
Extra Mustard

Arkansas Fans ‘Call the Hogs’ While Calipari Eats Dinner

Calipari was enjoying dinner in Fayetteville ahead of Kentucky’s game against Arkansas when fans “called the hogs.”

By Madison Williams
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky
NBA

Report: Tomáš Satoranský Set to Return to Wizards

The point guard was originally drafted by Washington in 2012.

By Madison Williams