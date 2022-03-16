Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Tennis
Novak Djokovic Withdraws from U.S. Events Due to COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
Novak Djokovic Withdraws from U.S. Events Due to COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Novak Djokovic Cleared to Play in French Open, Per Tournament Organizers

For the first time this year, Novak Djokovic will be eligible to play in a Grand Slam as French Open organizers said Wednesday that the event’s defending champion will be cleared to compete in the 126th edition of the tournament. 

The decision to allow Djokovic, who is unvaccinated against COVID-19, back at the French Open comes after France lifted restrictions in almost all public spaces except hospitals, nursing homes and public transit Monday. Roland Garros, the tournament’s host, is expected to be operating at full capacity by the time the event begins May 22.

“As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic taking part in the French Open,” tournament director Amélie Mauresmo said at a news conference Wednesday, per ESPN.

Djokovic, 34, began the year in the midst of a legal battle following his arrival in Australia to defend his Australian Open title. Although he originally received a medical exemption to play in the tournament, his visa was revoked by the Australian government and he was deported from the country before the opening round.

Djokovic was also not able to play at ATP 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami this month, because he is unable to enter the United States without proof of vaccination.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While that is not required to enter France, French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton warned that the situation could change before the French Open starts in late May.

“There’s still a virus circulating, and we have to be cautious,” Moretton said, per ESPN. “If things were to happen again and the government would take new measures, we would not be excluded from these measures.”

Although he has been forced to miss tournaments as a result of his unvaccinated status, Djokovic told BBC last month that he was not going to receive a COVID-19 vaccination if required to do so. The former world No. 1  has played in just one event in 2022, losing in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships to Jiri Vesely.

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

AP22075050349119
Betting

Advice and Bets for Filling Out Your March Madness Bracket

By Kyle Wood
Nico Iamaleava
Play
College Football

Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Nico Iamaleava and Chris Vizzina Create Domino Effect

Class of 2023 quarterbacks busy on the visit trail ahead of potential verbal commitment decisions

By John Garcia Jr.
deshaun-watson-sweepstakes-sam-darnold-jimmy-garoppolo
Play
NFL

Mailbag: What Happens to Watson Sweepstakes Losers?

The new league year is here, with several teams still figuring out their quarterback situations. Here’s the latest on Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo, Sam Darnold and more.

By Albert Breer
Baker Mayfield not in pads ahead of Browns game.
NFL

NFL World Weighs in on Timing of Baker Mayfield Twitter Post

The quarterback’s letter to Cleveland opened eyes on Tuesday night.

By Dan Lyons
South Dakota State’s Doug Wilson lifts his arms in celebration
Play
College Basketball

Upset Picks, Last-Minute Advice and Other Bracket Predictions

One day before the men’s Big Dance begins, our experts share their takes on this year’s popular underdogs.

By SI Staff
Matt Olson hits with Oakland A’s
MLB

Matt Olson’s Extensions Signals a New Era for the Braves

They chose a younger, cheaper version of Freddie Freeman, from whom Atlanta is moving on, whether or not fans like it.

By Will Laws
Virginia Tech celebrates after winning against Duke in the NCAA college basketball championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. Virginia Tech won, 82-67.
Play
NCAA Betting

March Madness Betting Advice: Double-Digit Seeds Who Can Reach the Sweet 16

Our bettors lists the double-digit seeds they’re betting to reach the Sweet 16.

By SI Betting Staff
Kyrie Irving looks on.
Play
NBA

SI:AM | NBA Scoring Barrage Continues With Kyrie’s 60

And it put Irving’s vaccination status in the spotlight again.

By Dan Gartland