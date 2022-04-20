On Wednesday, the All England Lawn and Tennis Club announced that Wimbledon would ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s tournament, making it the first tennis event that have banned players regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Women’s Tennis Association responded to Wimbledon’s ban saying that although they condemn Russia’s invasion, the organization does not believe punishing players for the actions of their home country is right. Therefore, the WTA will not be banning Russian and Belarusian players from any tour events.

“We are, however, very disappointed in today’s announcement by the AELTC and the LTA to ban individual athletes who are from Russia and Belarus from competing in the upcoming UK grass court events,” the WTA’s statement read. “A fundamental principal of the WTA is that individual athletes may participate in professional tennis events based on merit and without any form of discrimination. That principle is expressly set forth in our rules and has been agreed to by both AELTC and LTA. Prohibitions against discrimination are also clearly expressed in their own rules and the Grand Slam rules.”

Players from these two countries have been allowed to compete at tennis events since the February invasion, as long as they don’t represent their country or flag at the event. That way, the athletes are still able to compete in international events.

The WTA does not agree with Wimbledon’s “discrimination,” as they called it, saying it is “not fair nor justified.”

“The WTA will continue to apply its rules to reject discrimination and ensure that all athletes are able to compete at our Tour events should they qualify to do so, a position that until today’s announcement has been shared across professional tennis,” the statement read.

Wimbledon’s decision affects six of the top 32 women’s players in the world who originally come from Russia or Belarus, including No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 15 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, No. 18 Victoria Azarenka, No. 26 Daria Kasatkina, No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova and No. 31 Liudmila Samsonova.

