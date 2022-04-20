Russian and Belarusian tennis players will not be allowed to compete in Wimbledon, the third grand slam tournament of the year, this summer, per The Guardian.

The English tournament is set to announce a ban of Russian and Belarusian players, a decision that no other ATP or WTA tournaments have done.

Other tennis tournaments across the world instead have kept Russian athletes from representing their home country or their home flag. For example, the players from Russia and Belarus do not have their country’s flag next to their name on the ATP and WTA homepages.

There will be major impacts in both draws due to the ban, but the biggest change will be World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev being taken off the draw. The Russian reached the Round of 16 in last year’s event, but won his first grand slam title at the 2021 US Open.

Previously, the British government said that Russian players like Medvedev would have to denounce the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin in order to play at the All England Club in London. Medvedev never publicly denounced Putin, although he did want to “promote peace.”

The decision comes months after the International Olympic Committee recommended sports to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competition.

Most sports leagues across the world had responses to the IOC’s recommendation of banning Russian athletes, or at least canceling Russian events. FIFA quickly banned Russian participants from events, while Formula One followed a similar approach as tennis did, by allowing their competitors to participate under a neutral flag.

Another big name tennis player affected by this decision is World No. 8 Andrey Rublev. Back in February, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Rublev wrote “No war please” on a camera after a match.

Other top-100 men impacted by the ban include No. 26 Karen Khachanov and No. 30 Aslan Karatsev. On the women’s side, top players include No. 15 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, No. 18 Victoria Azarenka, No. 26 Daria Kasatkina, No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova and No. 31 Liudmila Samsonova.

