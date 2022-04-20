Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Report: Wimbledon to Ban Russian Players From Tournament, Including Medvedev

Russian and Belarusian tennis players will not be allowed to compete in Wimbledon, the third grand slam tournament of the year, this summer, per The Guardian.

The English tournament is set to announce a ban of Russian and Belarusian players, a decision that no other ATP or WTA tournaments have done.

Other tennis tournaments across the world instead have kept Russian athletes from representing their home country or their home flag. For example, the players from Russia and Belarus do not have their country’s flag next to their name on the ATP and WTA homepages.

There will be major impacts in both draws due to the ban, but the biggest change will be World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev being taken off the draw. The Russian reached the Round of 16 in last year’s event, but won his first grand slam title at the 2021 US Open.

Previously, the British government said that Russian players like Medvedev would have to denounce the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin in order to play at the All England Club in London. Medvedev never publicly denounced Putin, although he did want to “promote peace.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The decision comes months after the International Olympic Committee recommended sports to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competition.  

Most sports leagues across the world had responses to the IOC’s recommendation of banning Russian athletes, or at least canceling Russian events. FIFA quickly banned Russian participants from events, while Formula One followed a similar approach as tennis did, by allowing their competitors to participate under a neutral flag.

Another big name tennis player affected by this decision is World No. 8 Andrey Rublev. Back in February, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Rublev wrote “No war please” on a camera after a match.

Other top-100 men impacted by the ban include No. 26 Karen Khachanov and No. 30 Aslan Karatsev. On the women’s side, top players include No. 15 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, No. 18 Victoria Azarenka, No. 26 Daria Kasatkina, No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova and No. 31 Liudmila Samsonova.

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells
Tennis

Wimbledon’s Decision to Ban Russian and Belarusian Players Is Indefensible

Tennis’s most important major is acting alone, as it always has. This time, its choices are for the worse.

By Jon Wertheim
A Reds trainer checks on catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) after a collision at home plate with Padres designated hitter Luke Voit (not pictured).
MLB

Reds’ Pham on Voit, Stephenson Collision: ‘It was Dirty as F---’

Cincinnati’s clubhouse wasn’t too happy with the San Diego DH after the play at the plate.

By Zach Koons
Gerard Piqué playing for Barcelona
Soccer

Leaks Reveal Piqué Lobbied RFEF to Play in Olympics

On Monday, more leaked audio unveiled a deal made between the Barcelona star and the Spanish federation to move the Supercopa to Saudi Arabia.

By Associated Press
Jets tackle Mekhi Becton during 2021 training camp.
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Could the Jets Draft Yet Another Lineman in the First Round?

What happens to Mekhi Becton if the Jets draft an offensive lineman in the first round for the third year in a row? Plus, players who could go tumble lower in the draft than expected, the top five QBs in the NFL and more.

By Albert Breer
dCOVkaepernick_H
NFL

Behind the Spectacle of Colin Kaepernick's Comeback Tour

The quarterback's workouts in cities across the country may have seemed spontaneous, but dozens of trainers and receivers helped the events proceed smoothly.

By Alex Prewitt
Professional tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas
Tennis

Is Stefanos Tsitsipas the Favorite In Paris?

In our latest mailbag, we look at Novak Djokovic's recent performances and pick the greatest rivalries in tennis history.

By Jon Wertheim
Dec 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) gestures at the line against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray Among Few First-Round QBs Who Shined As Rookies

Of 33 quarterbacks taken in the first round in the last 10 years, only four had top 10 fantasy finishes in their first season.

By Michael Fabiano
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral throws
Play
Betting

NFL First-Round Odds: Over/Under on Quarterbacks Drafted

How many quarterbacks will hear their names called on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft?

By Jennifer Piacenti