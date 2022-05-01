Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Nadal, Djokovic Sound Off on Wimbledon’s Ban of Russian Players

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon’s decision to exclude Russian and Belarus players from this year’s tournament following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The two tennis greats said Sunday that Wimbledon had acted unfairly.

“I think it’s very unfair of (on) my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues ... it’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war,” Nadal, a 21-time Grand Slam winner, said in Spain where both he and Djokovic are preparing to play in the Madrid Open.

“I’m sorry for them,” Nadal said. “Wimbledon just took their decision ... the government didn’t force them to do it.”

Nadal added: “Let’s see what happens in the next weeks, if the players will take some kind of decision in that regard.”

The ATP and WTA tennis tours have both publicly criticized the All England Club’s decision which was announced April 20.

Wimbledon starts on June 27.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The prominent players affected by the ban include reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who are all from Russia. Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, which has aided Russian forces, would also be unable to play.

Djokovic compared the situation of the excluded players to what he went through in January when he was unable to play the Australian Open. He was deported from Australia for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s not the same thing, but going through something similar earlier this year for myself, it’s frustrating knowing that you’re not able to play,” Djokovic said. “I still stand by my position that I don’t support the (Wimbledon) decision. I think it’s just not fair, it’s not right, but it is what it is.”

The All England Club had justified its action in a statement first posted on Twitter.

“In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships,” the statement said.

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Draymond Green playing for the Warriors.
NBA

Draymond Green Ejected After Controversial Flagrant-2 Call

The Warriors forward skipped to the locker room after he found out he was done.

By Joseph Salvador
Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks into a microphone as he is is honored at halftime of a game.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Drew Brees Gives Epic Speech to LSU Baseball Team

The retired quarterback led a different sort of huddle before the Tigers took the field on Sunday.

By Zach Koons
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA referee Scott Foster during the New Orleans Pelicans against the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Referee Scott Foster During Bucks-Celtics: “Who’s Jack Harlow?”

The longtime NBA ref asked the hilarious question after the famous rapper was shown sitting courtside.

By Jelani Scott
Whitmore-1
MLB

Kelsie Whitmore Becomes First Woman to Start in Atlantic League

She is starting in left field Sunday afternoon.

By Daniel Chavkin
bryce young (3)
NFL

Bryce Young Tabbed as Betting Favorite for 2023 No. 1 Pick

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is the early favorite to go No. 1 next year.

By Nick Selbe
Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Saints to Make ‘Aggressive Push’ to Sign Tyrann Mathieu

The free-agent safety previously visited New Orleans in April.

By Jelani Scott
Jake Paul celebrates after knocking out Tyron Woodley (not pictured) at Amalie Arena.
Boxing

Jake Paul Teases Return to Boxing Ring in Tweet

The boxer will look to extend his unbeaten streak in the ring this August.

By Mike McDaniel
Joel Embiid with his hands on his knees.
NBA

Embiid Could Return to 76ers for Game 3 vs. Heat, per Report

The Philadelphia center needs to clear concussion protocol before attempting to play.

By Daniel Chavkin