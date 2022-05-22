Skip to main content
Tennis

Serena Williams Trading Card Sale Doubles Record for Female Athlete

Serena Williams has claimed numerous records throughout her illustrious career. And, now, her greatness has been immortalized in a different arena.

Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin tweeted Sunday a 2003 Serena Williams NetPro signed patch rookie card sold for a historic $266,400 on Saturday night. According to The Athletic, the sale set a new mark for the highest-priced trading card featuring a female athlete, more than doubling the previous mark of $117,000.

In case you were wondering, Williams, 40, also owned the previous record after a bidder purchased a July 1999 SI For Kids Serena Williams rookie card in January.

Although Williams was not a rookie in 2003, the NetPro pack containing her card was the first tennis set made available to the public in nearly a decade, per The Athletic. Other notable names included in the ’03 release are Venus Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, is in need of one more win for the all-time record. She has not played since last year’s Wimbledon. Williams dismissed the idea of retirement in April after hinting at a possible return to this year’s edition of the event. 

