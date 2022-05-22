Serena Williams has claimed numerous records throughout her illustrious career. And, now, her greatness has been immortalized in a different arena.

Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin tweeted Sunday a 2003 Serena Williams NetPro signed patch rookie card sold for a historic $266,400 on Saturday night. According to The Athletic, the sale set a new mark for the highest-priced trading card featuring a female athlete, more than doubling the previous mark of $117,000.

In case you were wondering, Williams, 40, also owned the previous record after a bidder purchased a July 1999 SI For Kids Serena Williams rookie card in January.

Although Williams was not a rookie in 2003, the NetPro pack containing her card was the first tennis set made available to the public in nearly a decade, per The Athletic. Other notable names included in the ’03 release are Venus Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, is in need of one more win for the all-time record. She has not played since last year’s Wimbledon. Williams dismissed the idea of retirement in April after hinting at a possible return to this year’s edition of the event.

