Tennis
Rafael Nadal Advances to French Open Final on Alexander Zverev Injury
Rafael Nadal Advances to French Open Final on Alexander Zverev Injury

Alexander Zverev Updates Status After French Open Semifinal Injury

Alexander Zverev suffered a severe injury during his French Open semifinals match vs. Rafael Nadal on Friday. It forced him to retire from the match in the second set.

Zverev appeared to have twisted his foot as he fell to the ground screaming from pain. The German was taken off the court in a wheelchair, and later came back on the court on crutches to address the crowd.

On Saturday, Zverev posted on his Instagram to give his fans more detail about what occurred. Following various medical examinations in France, the 25-year-old has a several torn lateral ligaments in his right foot. He also said he is flying back to Germany to undergo more medical tests to see what his next steps are to get back on the tennis court.

“I want to thank everyone all over the world for the kind messages that I have received since yesterday,” Zverev wrote. “Your support means a lot to me right now!”

The World No. 3 shared more information on his Instagram stories on Friday night. He called it “a very serious injury” at that time.

Zverev said that he plans to keep his fans updated through social media on his recovery process. It is unclear now when he will be able to return to the court. It appears likely that he will miss this year’s next grand slam tournament, Wimbledon, which begins on Monday, June 27.

