Rafael Nadal Claims 14th French Open Title With Straight-Set Victory
Rafael Nadal Says ‘Happiness’ Not Contingent on Grand Slam Record

After winning a historic 14th French Open title on Sunday, Rafael Nadal turned heads when he suggested it might be his last time dominating the clay at Roland Garros. 

The 36-year-old claimed his 22nd Grand Slam title, the most by a male tennis player, after cruising to a straight-set victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud. He improved his record at Roland Garros to 112–3 and did so all while nursing an ailing foot.   

On Monday, Nadal expanded upon his future career plans and addressed the idea of someone else breaking his record for the most men’s singles major titles, saying that he doesn’t feel like his happiness is contingent on holding the record.

“It’s something that does not bother me if Novak [Djokovic] wins 23 [Grand Slams] and I stay at 22,” Nadal said in an interview with Christiane Amanpour of CNN. “I think my happiness will not change at all, not even 1%.

“I always considered myself a very normal guy. So if I did it, maybe somebody else can do it,” he continued. “It’s obvious that the record of 22nd Grand Slams is something much more possible. I am sure that’s going to happen… 14 [titles] at Roland Garros is something [that will be] very difficult.”

Nadal currently holds a two-victory advantage in the Grand Slam race over Djokovic and Roger Federer, who both have 20 wins in major tournaments. The Spaniard has won both of the most recent Grand Slam titles at the French Open and at the Australian Open earlier this year. 

Despite his recent success, the past 12 months have been difficult for Nadal as he has dealt with a degenerative bone condition in his left foot known as Mueller-Weiss syndrome. The ailment flared up during his appearance at Roland Garros last year and he was forced to end his season 10 days before the U.S. Open.

Although he still seems to be at the top of his game, Nadal explained that he wants to make sure he is healthy before playing again. That being said, he plans to do everything possible to make it back to the French Open in 2023.

“For me, personally, very difficult to describe the feelings that I have,” Nadal said moments after winning his 22rd Grand Slam title. “It’s something that I for sure never believed, be here at 36, being competitive again, playing in the most important court of my career one more time in a final means a lot.

“I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I’m going to keep fighting to try to keep going.”

Breaking

