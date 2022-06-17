Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis
Rafael Nadal Claims 14th French Open Title With Straight-Set Victory
Rafael Nadal Claims 14th French Open Title With Straight-Set Victory

Rafael Nadal And His Wife Are Expecting Their First Child, He Confirms

After rumors circulated all week about Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló expecting their first child together, the tennis star finally confirmed the news on Friday that he will officially be a father.

“If all goes well, I’m going to be a father,” Nadal said, via Sky Sports.

The couple, who married in 2019, decided to keep their exciting news private for a little while. However, the Spanish publication Hola! released the news early at the beginning of the week. Nadal’s reasoning for keeping the news a secret at first was due to the fact that he likes to keep his personal life private, just like many other athletes out there.

“I’m already exposed enough in my professional life,” Nadal said. “My loved ones and I like to live with a low profile.”

The Spaniard is in the middle of a historic 2022 season. He’s already captured the first two majors of the year, the Australian Open and the French Open, and then he announced he plans to play at Wimbledon in a couple weeks. This gives him a chance to become just the sixth tennis player in history to achieve the calendar Grand Slam.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Additionally, the world No. 4 now holds the record for most Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis history with 22. He leads Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer by two titles.

Will fatherhood keep him off the court at all?

“I don’t know how it will change my life, I have no experience (being a father), but I don’t plan for it to mean a change in my professional career,” Nadal said.

The 36-year-old is expected to play in Wimbledon, which begins on Monday, June 27. He continues to deal with left foot pain, but he hopes to keep playing for as long as his body will let him.

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Sage Steele emcees the 2017 Gatorade National Athlete of the Year Awards.
Media

Report: ESPN Seeking to Dismiss Sage Steele’s Lawsuit

The ‘SportsCenter’ anchor sued her employer back in April after she alleged that the company violated her free speech rights.

By Madison Williams
ea sports ncaa football 14 cover
Extra Mustard

EA Sports Aims to Release CFB Video Game in 2023, per Letter

The company originally announced the return of the popular series in Feb. 2021.

By Jelani Scott
Rafael Nadal (ESP) poses with the trophy after winning the men’s singles final at the 2022 French Open.
Play
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Says He Intends to Play at Wimbledon

The 22-time major winner will attempt to complete the calendar grand slam after already winning the first two majors of the 2022 season.

By Madison Williams
Larry Nassar looks down while in court in 2020.
Play
Olympics

Larry Nassar Loses Final Appeal in Sexual Assault Case

Nassar’s attorneys argued that he was treated unfairly during sentencing in 2018.

By Associated Press
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (L) and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera (R) look on as Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) runs a route.
NFL

NFL Fines Rivera for Excessive Contact in Commanders Practice

The team was fined $100,000 and stripped of two offseason workouts next season.

By Associated Press
San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado blows a bubble as he watches his two-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Rowan Wick during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Chicago.
Play
Betting

Rangers-Tigers, White Sox-Astros, Padres-Rockies Bets

Bets and analysis for Friday’s Rangers-Tigers, White Sox-Astros and Padres-Rockies games.

By Jennifer Piacenti
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Play
NFL

Jerry Jones Reacts to Cowboys, Sean Payton Speculation

The Dallas owner doesn’t think the former Saints coach should even be in mentioned in conversations right now.

By Madison Williams
joetta-clark-title-ix-lead
Play
College

Inspired by Title IX, Joetta Clark Is Now Inspiring the Next Generation

The four-time Olympian and distance runner witnessed the impact of the statute firsthand during her career. Now, she’s paying it forward and guiding the women in sports today.

By Jamie Lisanti