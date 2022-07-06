Skip to main content
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios Declines to Address Alleged Assault After Win at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios reached his first major semifinal on Wednesday, but they came amid a report that he is due in Australian court after allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend last December. When speaking with the media after the match, Kyrgios declined to answer any questions about the alleged incident.

“Obviously I have a lot of thoughts and a lot of things I want to say, kinda my side about it, but obviously I’ve been advised by my lawyers that I’m unable to say anything at this time,” Kyrgios said. “I understand everyone wants to ask about it, but I can’t give you too much right now.”

Later in the press conference, Kyrgios was asked about the timing of the court summons during Wimbledon and when he first heard about it, to which he continued to decline an answer.

“I understand you want me to give you the answers, but I can’t speak any more on the issue,” Kyrgios said. “Do you want me to sound like a broken record?”

The Canberra Times in Australia reports Kyrgios is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2 for “a charge of common assault” from last year. The charge can carry up to two years in jail.

Kyrgios’s lawyer, Jason Moffett, told the newspaper that Kyrgios will release a statement in the future regarding the allegation.

“Given the matter is before the court… he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release,” Moffett said.

