Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis
Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Wimbledon Due to Abdominal Tear
Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Wimbledon Due to Abdominal Tear

Taylor Fritz Doesn’t Think He ‘Deserves’ Nadal’s Wimbledon Spot

When Rafael Nadal withdrew from his Wimbledon semifinal match vs. Nick Kyrgios scheduled for Friday, fans immediately began debating whether the opponent Nadal beat on Wednesday, American Taylor Fritz, deserved to take the Spaniard’s spot instead of Kyrgios earning a walkover into the Wimbledon final.

Nadal’s withdrawal came from an abdominal tear he suffered during the quarterfinals match on Wednesday. Nadal overcame Fritz 3–6, 7–5, 3–6, 7–5, 7–6(4) in the four-hour, 20-minute match. Because it was such a close match, and in many moments fans thought Fritz would outlast the 22-time Grand Slam champion, fans argued that the American deserved a chance at playing Kyrgios in the semifinal.

The concept of a “lucky loser” constantly was brought up in conversations. This would mean the previous loser, in this case Fritz, would be able to play in Nadal’s spot in the semifinals vs. Kyrgios.

Former tennis star Pam Shriver added to the conversation on Thursday.

Despite fans’ desire for him to continue his 2022 Wimbledon run, Fritz expressed to fans in an Instagram comment that he didn’t think he “deserved” to take Nadal’s spot because he lost to him.

Fritz responded to the idea on Instagram in a comment, shared by Eurosport: “nah, not looking for handouts, if I couldn’t beat him then I don’t deserve to be in semis… simple as that 🤷🏻‍♂️”.

Even if he had the chance to take Nadal’s spot, it sounds like Fritz doesn’t feel like he deserved the opportunity.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch Tennis online with fuboTV: Try for free!

The 24-year-old admitted after Wednesday’s match how emotional it was for him to lose.

“After the match was over, I wanted to cry,” Fritz said in his press conference. “I’ve never felt like that ever after a loss. I’ve never felt like I could cry after a loss. Just that’s telling enough to know that this one hurt more than any other one’s hurt before.”

The American has captured two titles so far this year: Indian Wells and Eastbourne.

The Wimbledon men’s singles final is on Sunday, July 10, showcasing a match between Novak Djokovic and Kyrgios.

More Tennis Coverage:

Daily Cover: Inside Kyle Farnsworth’s (Not-Entirely-Unlikely) Pivot From Baseball to Bodybuilding 

FuboTV
Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Novak Djokovic returns a shot in his semi finals men’s singles match against Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon 2022.
Play
Tennis

Djokovic Beats Britain’s Norrie to Reach Wimbledon Final

This marks the former World No. 1’s 32nd Grand Slam final, the most in men’s tennis history.

By Associated Press
Jan 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The video board displays a congratulations for Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (not pictured) for his 100th career sack during the second half of their game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field.
Play
NFL

Bears Issue Statement on Proposal to Build Dome Over Soldier Field

The franchise remains set on relocating to a new stadium in the suburbs of the city.

By Wilton Jackson
Dante Moore
College Football

Nation’s No. 1 Uncommitted QB Announces College Decision

The five-star quarterback will join the Ducks in the fall of 2023.

By Madison Williams
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell
Play
Extra Mustard

Roger Goodell Provides Update on Future of NFL Sunday Ticket

The commissioner confirms DirecTV is out, and a streaming service will be in for NFL Sunday Ticket.

By Jimmy Traina
ben simmons (2)
Play
NBA

Report: Nets Unlikely to Trade Ben Simmons

The 25-year-old’s future in Brooklyn has been a subject of debate amid ongoing trade rumors involving Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

By Jelani Scott
2023-nfl-draft-bryce-young-cj-stroud
Play
Betting

2023 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Betting Preview

Betting analysis of the odds for the 2023 NFL draft No. 1 pick, headlined by Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

By Frankie Taddeo
Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere retires
Soccer

Ex-England, Arsenal Midfielder Wilshere Retires at 30

Jack Wilshere’s career was consistently disrupted by injuries, and he is hanging up his boots.

By Associated Press
Now former WWE owner Vince McMahon enters the arena during WrestleMania.
Play
Wrestling

Report: McMahon Agreed to Pay $12 Million to Hush Sexual Misconduct Claims

The former WWE CEO reportedly paid four women that he allegedly sexually harassed or with whom he had an affair.

By Madison Williams