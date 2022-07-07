Rafael Nadal announced he has withdrawn from his Wimbledon semifinal match Friday against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal tear he suffered Wednesday during his five-set match vs. Taylor Fritz.

“I was thinking during the whole day about the decision to make, but I think it’s, yeah,” Nadal said during a press conference Thursday. “It don’t make sense to go, even if I tried a lot of times in my career to keep going. It’s obvious if I keep going the injury is going to be worse and worse.”

Nadal said the abdominal issue had been bothering him for a week but really began to affect his play Wednesday, when “it increased to a bigger thing,” he said Thursday.

This news comes just hours after Nadal was seen practicing Thursday. According to multiple reports including BBC Sport, the 36-year-old has a seven-millimeter tear in his abdominals that was discovered during a scan earlier Thursday.

“I am in this position because I believe I can’t win two matches under these circumstances,” Nadal said. “It’s not only that I can’t serve at the right speed, it’s that I can do the normal movement to serve.”

Because of the Spaniard’s withdrawal, Kyrgios will receive a walkover into Sunday’s final. This will be his first career Grand Slam final appearance. The Australian will face the winner of Friday’s semifinal match between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie.

Nadal has also been dealing with a chronic left foot injury this year, which caused him to miss various tournaments this year. It’s unclear if and when the tennis legend plans to return to the court this year. Right now, he’s predicting that it will take around three or four weeks for him to be in a better position with this injury.

Nadal won the first two Grand Slam titles of the year so far, making history at the Australian Open by capturing the most Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis history. He also won his 14th French Open title at the beginning of June.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will lose his chance at a calendar Grand Slam. Only five other tennis players in history have achieved this feat.

