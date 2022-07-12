Skip to main content
Novak Djokovic Celebrates in Frolic Around Centre Court With His Kids

Of all the greats who have competed at Wimbledon, there are few stars in the sport’s history who look more at home on Centre Court than Novak Djokovic.

The 35-year-old proved as much on Sunday by claiming his seventh Wimbledon crown in a win over Nick Kyrgios. As if his strong finish to the match didn’t already show his level of comfort playing on the famous grass court, Djokovic, looking as calm as ever, hung around the All England Club to celebrate his latest triumph with two of his biggest fans: his children.

A touching video shared on Instagram a few hours after the match showed Djokovic trotting around Centre Court with four-year-old daughter Tara on his back and seven-year-old son Stefan racing beside them. The Wimbledon trophy also makes a casual cameo to the left side of the shot before the Djokovic family takes off.

While no one would have probably faulted the 21-time Grand Slam winner for taking it easy after his victory, it’s nice to see the Joker enjoying a moment with his kids away from the blinding spotlight after dealing with the chaos of multiple rounds of interviews and victory speeches.

Sunday’s final in London stands to be tennis legend’s last major for the foreseeable future following the latest update on his status for next month’s U.S Open. But, in the meantime, Djokovic’s victory lap provided a fitting end to a hectic tournament run for the proud champion and father.

