Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios’s Court Date Postponed Three Weeks

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Wimbledon tennis finalist Nick Kyrgios’ court date to face a common assault charge has been postponed by three weeks.

The charge relates to an incident in January 2021 that was reported to Australian Capital Territory police in December. Kyrgios was initially expected to face ACT Magistrates Court on Aug. 2—next Tuesday.

But court officials said Friday that the case is now scheduled to be heard on Aug. 23. Kyrgios is not required to attend that court session if he is legally represented.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

At Wimbledon, where Kyrgios lost in four sets in the final to Novak Djokovic, the Australian said he had been advised by his lawyers not to make any comment on the pending court case.

Canberra solicitor Michael Kukulies-Smith is now acting on Kyrgios’ behalf. Kukulies-Smith on Friday would also not confirm details of the charge, saying it would be inappropriate while the matter was before the courts.

Kyrgios is scheduled to play a tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio in mid-August before the U.S. Open begins in New York on Aug. 29.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Coleen and Wayne Rooney leave courthouse during libel trial with Rebekah Vardy.
Play
Extra Mustard

Rooney Cleared in ‘Wagatha Christie’ Libel Case vs. Vardy

The case between the two celebrity wives of soccer stars has come to a close.

By Associated Press12 minutes ago
Courtesy UFC (5)
MMA

Moreno Sees Danger Ahead in Kara-France But Remains Unafraid

"I have a lot of respect for Kai, but man, I can’t wait to get in the cage,” Moreno says.

By Justin Barrasso16 minutes ago
Jun 2, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts from the field during minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Case Against Tyreek Hill

Now with the Dolphins, the diminutive and speedy receiver should struggle to match the stats he had with the Chiefs.

By Michael Fabiano48 minutes ago
Minnesota Twins first baseman Jose Miranda (64) looks into home plate during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Week 17

These players are getting hot after the All-Star break and they can boost your lineup.

By Jennifer Piacenti54 minutes ago
Jacob deGrom Daily Cover
Play
MLB

Will Jacob deGrom Get the Last Laugh?

When he’s not bullying opposing hitters, he’s known to set his sights on his own clubhouse. The key question is whether he can push around his own body.

By Stephanie Apstein57 minutes ago
The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff1 hour ago
TyreekHill_OTAs
Play
Fantasy

Tyreek Hill, Javonte Williams Among Potential 2022 Fantasy Busts

Beware these 10 players, whose might be overvalued for various reasons.

By Michael Fabiano1 hour ago
New England Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson
Play
Fantasy

Kadarius Toney, Chris Olave Among 2022 Deep Sleepers

These 10 players, likely to go in the 10th round or later, have a chance to outperform their draft position.

By Michael Fabiano1 hour ago