Rafael Nadal announced on Friday that he has withdrawn from the National Bank Open held in Montreal next week.

The World No. 3 dealt with an abdominal strain in last month’s Wimbledon, causing him to miss his semifinal match vs. Nick Kyrgios. He hasn’t played since then.

While the Spaniard didn’t list this injury as his specific reason for withdrawing from the U.S. Open tuneup, he noted that he still had “a little discomfort” this week during his training sessions. Because of the final major tournament just weeks away, Nadal and his team decided it was best for him to sit out the Montreal tournament.

Additionally, Nadal didn’t mention whether he intends to still play in the U.S. Open or not. The 22-time Grand Slam champion won the first two majors of the year, the Australian Open and the French Open, helping him earn the most Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis history.

In regards to potential retirement rumors, Nadal subtly addressed that in his third tweet of his Friday thread.

“I hope to play again in Montréal, a tournament that I love and that I have won five times in front of an audience that has always welcomed me with great affection,” Nadal wrote, via English translation. “I have no choice but to be prudent at this point and think about health.”

This statement comes after the 36-year-old said back in June he was unsure if he would play in the 2023 French Open.

Novak Djokovic also withdrew from the National Bank Open on Thursday. He didn’t specify his reasoning, but it is likely because he is unvaccinated for COVID-19, and Canada currently requires foreign travelers to have at least two doses of the vaccine.

