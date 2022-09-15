After battling Roger Federer on the court for much of the last two decades, Rafael Nadal paid homage to the legend upon his retirement announcement on Thursday.

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival, I wish this day would never have come," Nadal wrote on social media. “It's been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

“We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at the @lavercup.“

Federer, 41, announced Thursday he will make his final ATP Tour appearance at the Laver Cup in London. He is one of the most decorated players in history, tallying 20 Grand Slam titles. His 20-major mark is third all-time among men’s players, trailing only Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” Federer told his fans in a video released on Twitter. “I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

Nadal posted a 24–16 career mark against Federer. Of the 14 Grand Slam matches between the two legends, Nadal holds a 10–4 edge.

