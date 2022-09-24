Roger Federer Bids Emotional Final Farewell After Laver Cup Loss

The historic career of the first man to win 20 Grand Slams has come to an end.

Roger Federer ends his 24 years of dominance on the tennis court after he and Rafael Nadal lost in a doubles match to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in a final tiebreaker, 4-6, 7-6 (2), (11-9) at the Laver Cup on Friday in London.

Sock ripped off a massive forehand shot down the line to bring an end to one of the greatest male tennis players in the history of the sport. But as Federer’s renowned career culminates, the 41-year-old was filled with emotion yet a sense of fulfilling gratitude in the moment. “I would do it all over again,” an emotional Federer said in his post-match interview.

The five-time U.S. Open singles winner shared a heartfelt moment with his family that included a warm hug with his wife, Mirka, along with a heartwarming moment with his mother and father.

“My wife is so supportive,” Federer said. “She could have stopped me a long, long time ago, but you didn’t. She kept me going and allowed me to play. Thank you.”

Federer also shared a moment with each member of Team Europe along with observing a video presentation highlighting his career, one that he loved emphatically.

“We’ll get through this somehow,” Federer said. “I’m happy, not sad. I’m happy I made it through without popping a muscle.”

Among Federer's biggest competitors in the sport was 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who was overwhelmed with tears following Friday's match and seeing the career of his teammate conclude.

Federer ends his career first in major match wins (369) while finishing second in match wins (1,251), titles (103) and finals (157), according to ESPN’s Stats and Info. He won six Australian Open singles titles, eight Wimbledon singles titles, held the top spot in the tennis rankings for a record 237 consecutive weeks while also being the oldest ever (36) to be ranked No. 1.

The Swiss star announced on Sept. 15 that the Laver Cup would be his last ATP event. However, he said, “I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

Federer’s tears were moments of joy. “It feels like a celebration,” Federer said. “It’s exactly what I wanted at the end, exactly what I hoped for.”

