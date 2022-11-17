A dated all-white clothing rule for players at Wimbledon has been amended, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Women players will now be allowed to wear colored undershorts that are mid/dark-colored as long as the undershorts are not longer than their shorts or skirt. All other clothing and accessory rules remain unchanged. Competitors must “be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white.”

The rule was updated to allow women players to be more comfortable during their periods.

Wimbledon has long held a strict requirement for all-white attire. However, the All England Club updated the rules after meeting with “the WTA, clothing manufacturers and medical teams on how to best support women and girls competing at the championships.”

“We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best,” Sally Bolton, the chief executive of the All England Club, said. “It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety.”

