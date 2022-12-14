Kyrgios, Tiafoe Among Stars Named in Netflix Tennis Docuseries

Netflix announced details about the new tennis docuseries Break Point on Wednesday, and while fans were excited to see some of their favorite tennis stars included in the show, others mainly noticed which players aren’t listed in the show’s cast.

The docuseries, which debuts its first five episodes on Jan. 13, will mimic the Netflix show Formula 1: Drive to Survive by following various tennis stars on and off the court during the four Grand Slams and other tournaments in the 2022 calendar season.

Break Point will follow some of the most popular up and coming players, including tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios, WTA No. 1 Iga Swiatek, American superstar Frances Tiafoe and U.S. Open runner-up Casper Ruud, to name a few.

There will be 15 current tennis players seen as main characters, but some of the big names missing off the list include Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams, along with newly retired superstars Roger Federer and Serena Williams. These tennis players might be shown throughout the series, but the show does not list them as featured players or among those interviewed.

The absence of these stars shocked some since Nadal won two Grand Slam titles this year and broke the all-time men’s tennis record, while Djokovic won Wimbledon and continued to make headlines as he wasn’t allowed to enter some tournaments (or countries) due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Federer and Serena both had momentous and emotional retirement celebrations on tour.

The first five episodes will follow the Australian Open, Indian Wells, the Madrid Open and the French Open. The next five episodes premiere in June and will focus on Wimbledon, Eastbourne, Queens, the U.S. Open, the WTA Finals and the ATP Finals.