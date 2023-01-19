Jessica Pegula Honors Bills’ Damar Hamlin at Australian Open

Jessica Pegula is honoring Bills safety Damar Hamlin by wearing his No. 3 on her tennis skirt during the Australian Open this week.

Pegula is the daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula, who own the Bills and Sabres franchises. The American tennis star often has shown support for the Bills while playing in tournaments, but this time it was a bit different.

“I definitely wanted to do something,” Pegula said. “I thought it would be a fun way to connect with the team and then also just show my support. I felt like it was a global event. A lot of people were asking me about it even here.”

Coincidentally, Pegula is No. 3 in the world right now, too.

Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during the Bills’ game in Cincinnati and was hospitalized for over a week. He was discharged on Jan. 11 and continues to recover at home.

The NFL and numerous players and coaches subsequently sported Hamlin’s No. 3 on apparel, and Pegula wanted to join in to show her support for the Bills player.