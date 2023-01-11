Bills’ Damar Hamlin Discharged From Buffalo Hospital

The Bills announced Wednesday morning that Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital after his medical emergency in Cincinnati.

The news comes after his transfer from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Monday. The 24-year-old underwent “a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.”

Dr. Jamie Nader, who is the Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health and led the care team for Hamlin, said in a statement, “We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.”

Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during the Bills’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Bengals in Week 17. He was administered CPR and transported to the hospital where he was then sedated in the intensive care unit. Hamlin gradually started to improve, and last Wednesday night, he woke up. One of his first messages, which was written, was asking about the game’s result. By Friday morning, he was able to FaceTime with his teammates.

He posted on social media on Saturday in his first public comments since his medical emergency days prior.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote on Instagram. “I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

The Bills-Bengals game was initially postponed before the league later decided to not resume and canceled it. Since the incident, NFL teams and players have honored the safety in a variety of ways.