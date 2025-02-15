No. 1 Tennis Star Jannik Sinner Accepts 3-Month Ban in Doping Scandal Settlement
Jannik Sinner, the No. 1 tennis player in the world, and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have agreed to a three-month ban to settle an anti-doping violation stemming from the star's two positive doping tests almost a year ago.
The three-time Grand Slam champion tested positive for banned anabolic steroid Clostebol twice last March, once while in competition at the Indian Wells Masters 1000 tournament and once out of competition roughly a week later. He claimed the trace amounts found in his sample were accidental and the fault of his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, who allegedly treated a cut on his own hand with healing spray containing Clostebol before conducting massages on Sinner.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency officially sanctioned Sinner in August, but overall accepted his explanation and allowed him to keep playing.
WADA then appealed that ruling in September, with the goal of banning Sinner from the sport for at least a year. A hearing date was set for April, but the body confirmed Saturday that it had reached a settlement with Sinner and his team.
“WADA accepts the athlete’s explanation for the cause of the violation as outlined in the first instance decision,” reads a statement from the agency in part. "WADA accepts that Mr. Sinner did not intend to cheat, and that his exposure to Clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage."
"However, under the Code and by virtue of [Court of Arbitration for Sport] precedent, an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage’s negligence. Based on the unique set of facts of this case, a three-month suspension is deemed to be an appropriate outcome."
Sinner reacted to the decision in a statement of his own on Saturday. “This case had been hanging over me now for nearly a year and the process still had a long time to run with a decision maybe only at the end of the year," the 23-year-old star said.
“I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realise WADA’s strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love. On that basis I have accepted WADA’s offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a 3-month sanction.”
Sinner's ban will stretch until May 4, but he will be back in time for the French Open starting May 25. He is permitted to begin training starting April 13.
In January, Sinner won the Australian Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in the final.