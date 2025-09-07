50 Parting Thoughts From the 2025 U.S. Open
Wrapping up a happily exhausting three-week 2025 U.S. Open with 50 parting thoughts from the major.
1. Carlos Alcaraz won the 2025 U.S. Open, capping off two weeks of devastatingly compelling—and electrically entertaining—tennis with an authoritative defeat of Jannik Sinner in the final. This rivalry already has more matches played than Björn Borg and John McEnroe—and the swaying momentum is extraordinary. At Wimbledon, Sinner made an incursion, beating Alcaraz on grass, thwarting a three-peat. Here, Alcaraz beat Sinner in a hard-court final, preventing a repeat. More twists, please!
2. Aryna Sabalenka has won 25 singles matches at majors this year and now has a major title to show for this consistent excellence. She defended her U.S. Open trophy magnificently, dropping only one set and matching her ferocious hitting with a fierce mental effort. Of the past majors played on hard courts, that is the 2023, ’24 and ’25 Australian Open and U.S. Open, Sabalenka has four titles and was a finalist twice. And, for a player who was worried about her crowd reception after her Roland Garros faux pas, she was, rightly, warmly received.
3. Amanda Anisimova reached her second consecutive major final, which does and doesn’t sound surprising. Given her purity, power and ballstriking, why not? Given that she lost in the Wimbledon final 6–0, 6–0, what an effort to reset, flush the past, and emerge stronger. “You’ll win one soon, girl,” as Sabalenka put it, is cold comfort. But here, one senses it’s the truth.
4. Sinner played either well or well enough for six rounds. Then, he ran into an in-form Alcaraz and, in the third consecutive major final between them, had little in the way of resistance. He’s won four of the past eight majors. So has his rival.
5. So, what do you do if you’re Novak Djokovic? You’re the third-best player in the world, rankings be damned. And yet you are 38 years old and can’t hang in best-of-five matches with the two players above you, who are younger, fiercer and more physical. It’s easy to see him saying, Why quit when I can still make major semifinals as a matter of habit? But it’s hard to see a clear path to winning that 25th major at this point.
6. For the first time in five years, Naomi Osaka advanced to the second week of a major. For the first time in her career, she did not go on to win the title after getting there. Though out-battled by Anisimova in the semifinals, Osaka has to be thrilled by the upgraded state of her game. And by her decision to hire Tomasz Wiktorowski, a dignified coach, dedicated solely to her improvement. (Now about those Labubus …)
7. Felix Auger-Aliassime, take a bow. His U.S. Open outing serves as a reminder that careers are not always linear. A bit of a forgotten man if late, the exceedingly likable Canadian—a modest 25, both in age and ranking—tore through the semifinals, and did well once he got there, pushing Sinner in four sets. The run included wins over Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur. There is a long staircase from Sincaraz down to the next level, but it’s nice to see a new face on the landing.
8. Jessica Pegula lost a semifinal battle against Sabalenka and left a winner. Barely a month ago, she lost to a 35-year-old ranked outside the top 350. The Wednesday before the event, she was so frustrated that she cut short a practice and did an escape room. Then she won five matches and nearly defeated the No. 1 player. As the kids say, what a baller.
9. Pegula and Anisimova (and Taylor Townsend) held down the fort. However, it must be noted that this event was a step back for many other Americans. Coco Gauff’s game is back in the shop. (see below). Taylor Fritz had legit designs of winning the title, and was, yet again, thwarted by 38-year-old Djokovic. Ben Shelton had legitimate designs on winning the title, but he injured his shoulder in the third round, retiring against 37-year-old Adrian Mannarino. Shelton is now out of the Davis and Laver Cups. Same for Tommy Paul. Frances Tiafoe, who builds his season to peak in New York, couldn’t manage a set against 35-year-old Jan-Lennard Struff. Madison Keys, the winner of the previous hard-court major, lost in Round 1. Playing a home slam can be as much of a curse as a blessing.
10. There was a minor upset in the women’s doubles draw as Erin Routliffe and Gaby Dabrowski beat the top seeds, Townsend and Kateřina Siniaková in the final.
11. In the men’s doubles final, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos staved off three championship points in the final and beat Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury. One other draw highlight: The semifinal run of former NCAA doubles champions Robert Cash and JJ Tracy, surely the only team sponsored by an aviation software company.
12. In the juniors, Jeline Vandromme of Belgium—a Kim Clijsters disciple—won the girls' title. Bulgaria’s Ivan Ivanov won the boys. An American team won the doubles, as Jack Kennedy (UVA commit) joined forces with Keaton Hance. As always, Colette Lewis has you covered.
13. Where are the one-handed backhands? Here’s one answer: In the wheelchair events, which is one of the many reasons to watch these matches. Hat tip to the USTA for hiring a full-time wheelchair commentator, Dana Mathewson, who was outstanding. And in the competition, Tokito Oda, at 19, is on an Esther Vergeer-like trajectory.
14. The U.S. Open was not a banner tournament for her, but credit to Gauff for having the courage to undergo such a massive overhaul on the eve of a major. But to see such a public struggle, and to see it in such a young player who is nonetheless a contender to win majors, it makes for gripping—and sometimes deeply uncomfortable—theater. Credit to Gauff for leaning in and openly confronting the struggle. Much as they claim to focus on themselves, players have a special sonar for tracking the opposition. When a top player hires a biomechanics expert one week before the U.S. Open, that sends a mixed message to the locker room. Yes, my game is in a state of disrepair. But I am still willing to do what’s required to beat all of you.
15. Four days before the first singles match kicked off, the U.S. Open already handed out trophies. In the much-ballyhooed mixed doubles event, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori struck a blow for doubles specialists, taking the trophy. Some quick points:
A) There should—and will, I’m told—be a few tweaks here.
B) Expanding the field for more doubles players is a no-brainer, as the condensed draw/format is a big draw for the singles players with their eyes on other prizes.
C) Congrats to the USTA organizers who were willing to take a risk (and take the slings and arrows that come with risk) with a new format.
D) It would be an act of tennis malpractice if other majors didn’t try to stage something similar. But …
E) A dirty secret: The players were paid appearance fees in addition to prize money—per a formula tied to ranking—and pretending otherwise is dishonest.
F) It will be interesting to see the field in 2026. There are some singles players who wish they had entered, while others who participated (whose volleys were exposed as lacking) are in the been-there-done-that camp.
16. For the first 20 days, this was a crisis-free—or at least a crisis-light—event. Jeļena Ostapenko was ungracious in defeat? A Polish paving mogul became “the hat guy,” the internet’s new shame sponge. Then came the visit from President Trump, and the USTA reverted to amateur hour. Dozens wrote about the difficulties they had getting in the gates on Sunday for the men’s final. There will undoubtedly be refunds for fans who missed entire sets while waiting in security lines. Worse: The written—why commit this in writing?—instructions for broadcasters not to capture any crowd reactions. This drew universal condemnation, less as a political statement than complicity in an act of censorship. As Bryan Graham put it in The Guardian: “Fans will still do what fans do. If they want to boo, they will boo. But millions at home may never see it, thanks to a governing body that has chosen to act less like a guardian of sport and more like a nervous producer of campaign stagecraft. For a sport that prides itself on honesty and clarity—the ball is in or out—it is a shameful retreat.”
17. Another big winner in this event? The Nadal Academy. The eponym may be retired, but Jaume Munar, Coleman Wong and Alex Eala were among the players representing the joint. Player academies can be hollow branding exercises. In this case, it’s become a real force in the sport.
18. One of the great revelations of the tournament: Taylor Townsend. This is similar to when a hip underground band goes mainstream. People within tennis have long been aware of her sui generis game, her exquisite volleys, and her mix of effervescence and thoughtfulness (full disclosure: which she periodically showcases on Tennis Channel). It was heartening to see her effectively go mainstream during this event. Here’s hoping she recalls this event for her poise in the first three rounds, not her squandering of eight match points in the fourth.
19. Here’s a story to follow. Once again, a major was held with no technology on the net, leaving it to the chair umpire to discern whether or not there was a let on a serve. The backstory is tedious and complicated and involves patent disputes and finger-pointing, but—dramatic pause—here’s the upshot: The majors are deep in discussion to use this as an opportunity to do away with lets entirely and play them out as they do in the juniors. Stay tuned.
20. Despite the Alcaraz-Sinner hegemony, we talk about razor-thin margins in tennis. A few inches and the skilled hands of a courageous Barbora Krejcikova separated the biggest win of Townsend’s career from defeat. These thin margins continued down the rankings. Note, for instance, that, collectively, the 16 male qualifiers in the main draw won more matches than they lost.
21. An extra-long ovation for the USTA for this: Midway through Roland Garros came the surprise announcement that USTA chieftain Lew Sherr was abruptly leaving to work across the railroad tracks for the New York Mets. Fair enough. However, it left the USTA in a challenging position, just 90 days before its major event. Congrats to the interim leaders and the do-more-with-less staff who pulled this off.
22. A round of applause for the Czechs. None of the quarterfinalists advanced to the semifinals, but Na zdraví to Jiri Lehecka, Krejčíková, Karolína Muchová, and, above all, Markéta Vondroušová, who pummeled the ball in her big-time win over Elena Rybakina but then withdrew with a knee injury. For a country of only 11 million, Czechia punches above its weight. Add in the Slovaks (including Belinda Bencic, whose parents are from Bratislava) and the former Czechoslovakia has achieved success to rival Italy.
23. So often, athletes hang up the cleats and are—like posthumous rock stars—only appreciated fully in retirement. With that as a backdrop, how lovely that Venus Williams got her due. Her doubles partnership with Leylah Fernandez (who played her role to perfection) was the story of the tournament through Labor Day. And the fans were more than here for it.
24. Mainly because the stars didn’t want to make the winter trip to the Antipodes, the Australian Open furnished the most unlikely major winners (Mark Edmondson, Chris O’Neil, Roscoe Tanner, Brian Teacher, etc.). For a spell, Roland Garros—and clay specialists—served up unlikely winners (Anastasia Myskina, Albert Costa, Iva Majoli, Francesca Schiavone, etc.). Over the past decade, the U.S. Open—on what is supposedly the most democratic surface—has been the most improbable major. Before this year, it had been more than a decade since a female champion (Serena Williams) defended their title and nearly two years since a male player (Roger Federer) did. Winners have included Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Marin Čilić, Flavia Pennetta, Andreescu and, of course, Emma Raducanu. Why? We talked about this in the Tennis Channel cigar room. I think the best explanation is that the season is so long that the event with the highest fatigue factor is likely to lead to the most variance. But then this final weekend rolled around and we had repeat winners.
25. As (dated reference) Mel Brooks said in Blazing Saddles: “Politics! Politics! Politics!” The person who doesn’t support Eric Butorac to become the new U.S. Open tournament director is the kind of person who doesn’t vote for Federer’s Hall of Fame candidacy. It’s such a no-brainer, it’s gratuitously contrarian to stand in opposition.
26. The ATP still has an open CEO position. Though Ross Hutchens recently departed for the ITF, I’m hearing that an internal candidate has been pinpointed. The WTA has yet to name a successor to Steve Simon, although we understand a job offer has been extended. And the USTA still needs to replace Sherr. All in all: It’s a good time to be a search firm in the tennis space.
27. Five players who didn’t make it out of Week 1 but impressed nonetheless: Rebeka Masarova, who gave Sabalenka a workout for a set in Round 1, Suzan Lamens, a treat to watch (who took a set off Świątek), Ugo Blanchet, a French qualifier, Coleman Wong of Hong Kong (whose default emotion is a smile) and Janice Tjen, whose best shot might be her volleys.
28. Twenty-five years ago, tennis was becoming like one of the amusement park rides with a height requirement. Then, the pendulum shifted. Never mind that at 5’7”, Diego Schwartzman cracked the top 10. Federer and Nadal are 6’1”. David Ferrer is under six feet. Ash Barty (5’5”) and Angelique Kerber (5’8”) won multiple majors. Andreescu is 5’7”. The lanky players were often either injured or had their movement exposed. Now? The pendulum seems to be swinging back. Match after match, an undersized player—male and female—with lovely strokes got exposed for lacking a kill shot.
29. There is something infectious about spirited, partisan, even patriotic fans—and it creates this multiplier effect. When a knot of Chileans is yelling “Chee-chee-chee-lay-lay-lay” or the Philippine section is going wild for Alex Eala or Mexican fans are flying the flag after Renata Zarazúa wins a point, it wins over otherwise neutral fans. I’d love to see a distribution between, say, João Fonseca fans vs. notionally neutral fans who got swept up in the atmosphere.
30. Through Week 1, players served and volleyed on 2% of the points. And of those points, said serve-and-volleyer won 68% of them. Remember: Over the course of a season (see: Federer’s graduation speech), dominant players win 53% of the points they play. If someone were to say There’s a tactic that, statistically, will be successful two out of three times wouldn’t you employ said tactic more than 2% of the time?
31. In her second-round match—a sensational three-set win over Sorana Cirstea—Karolina Muchova seemed, visibly, uncharacteristically rattled and was later asked about it. Her explanation: “It’s not tennis-related, so I don’t like to talk about it. But, my ex-boyfriend sat right next to my box. He likes to appear at places where he shouldn’t be, and where I am. So that scared me a little bit. I asked him whether he could leave. At first, he didn’t, but then he left. It was difficult for me to focus on tennis at that moment.”
Stalking—both partners and strangers—has long been a problem on the WTA Tour. You have internationally well-known athletes, but little of the security apparatus typically found in a team sport. Your periodic reminder: Players are people, too, not immune from unpleasantness. Like the rest of us, their job performance can be impacted by a host of factors that the public knows nothing about.
32. The Ostapenko pile-on was justified. And we can have a more nuanced discussion about microaggressions and racial undertones another time. For now, her lecturing another player about etiquette is akin to Alcaraz chastising an opponent for short hair. But while we are here, let us take the opportunity to euthanize the performance insincerity that is the net-cord apology. Luck is part of sports. A larger part than most fans (and athletes and coaches) realize. The idea that—mid-competition, no less—you would formally apologize for good fortune is no less silly than a football player apologizing to the opponents for a deflected interception or a soccer player offering a mea culpa after a kick doinked the post and went in the net. (Also, can we kill the confrontation during the handshake? It’s like a married couple fighting at a dinner party. If you have an issue with your opponent, take it up in the privacy of your locker room.)
33. For a Tennis Channel bit, I went out for NYC pizza with Alexandra Eala before the tournament. She has quite a story to tell—and she tells it with real poise and energy. One interesting point: There are all sorts of pressures that come with being a “first,” in her case, the first player from the Philippines (with a population of 115 million) to make a dent in professional tennis. But she contends that, in a way, there is a freedom that comes with trailblazing, with no callbacks or references to a predecessor.
34. This was a breakout tournament for players from countries with limited tennis success. In addition to Eala, Janice Tjen proudly repped Indonesia (and its over 200 million people). Colton Wong was the first player from Hong Kong to win a match—and note the qualifier Victoria Jiménez Kasintseva, representing the independent microstate of Andorra, with a population of 82,000.
35. A quick story: The Tuesday morning of the first round, I had to do a TV report from Arthur Ashe Stadium. There, Sinner was practicing for his match that day alongside his opponent, Vit Kopřiva. (This occasionally happens on show courts.) Wearing a Colorado Avalanche T-shirt, Kopřiva looked visibly nervous before, perhaps, the biggest match of his career. He was glancing over to Sinner. He grimaced after missing shots. He looked uneasily at his coach.
Why do I mention this? Anyone watching this would have predicted the 6–1, 6–1, 6–2 Sinner blowout that followed. A few people not prohibited from betting (as anyone working this event is) might have put these observations into action.
We’re not naïve. Sports gambling is here to stay. This isn’t a lecture about whether betting development enhances or pollutes sports and the fan experiences. But caveat emptor, folks, there is likely someone with inside information. While you are in Prague or Pocatello toggling through your sportsbook app, be assured there is another bettor, perhaps stationed courtside, armed with superior intel.
36. What’s that? You want more finger-wagging about gambling? Okay, fine. It’s the middle Friday, and Shelton had lost, and Tiafoe was down against Struff. More of a thought exercise than a suggestion, I noted to a sports executive that the USTA should capitalize on this opportunity. That is, losing two American stars so early was bad for business. Why not hedge and throw down a large bet on Struff to recover at least some of the expected loss?
Naturally, my friend laughed at the idea of a tournament betting on a match. “Can you imagine?”
But then I think, Wait, sports and networks—including those that employ me—accept sponsorship from betting companies. Yet for events, athletes, coaches and media, the product is strictly forbidden and, in fact, considered so unethical, fraught and noxious that—even when you can make a compelling business case—it is considered laughably absurd? A bit problematic, no? Imagine a tournament or network accepting sponsorship money from, say, Cadillac, but then—as a condition of getting a credential—issues strict rules forbidding anyone to ride or drive in a Cadillac.
37. Everyone jokes about the U.S. Open signature beverage that is the Honey Deuce. But here are some sobering notes:
1) The sales figures—expected to exceed 700,000 this year—are a joke. Take the underage out of the equation and, by my count, roughly three in four fans on the grounds buy one. (Or at least that’s how it averages out.)
2) They offer Honey Deuces in the suites (gratis), so many more drinks are consumed than the actual sales figures indicate.
3) Of all the U.S. Open merch sold, the Honey Deuce-branded attire ranks among the best-selling.
4) Bear in mind Grey Goose is an official U.S. Open sponsor—presumably supplying its product for free. The margin on that $23 drink must be … what? 90%?
38. The old U.S. Open Grandstand court was one of tennis’s great stages. The new Grandstand court might be better.
39. Four letters barely heard this event: PTPA. The organization filed a federal suit that has already cost the ATP more than eight figures in legal fees—half of which, remember, comes out of players’ pockets. (Weirdly, they are going after the tours, not the majors, which are far more capitalized.) If successful, this could alter the fundamental aspects of the calendar, payouts, and roles of the tours, among other things. Yet, no players were asked about it. No players, for that matter, expressed support. (Privately, players range from indifferent to disdainful when asked.) There were no public briefings. What a strange dynamic this has become. All the more so because, again, the top players took meetings with the majors, hoping that by 2026, there will be a path to increase prize money from the current 13 to 15% of revenue to something closer to 22%, including pension contributions. The well-worn playbook is for the tournament to stall out the players. When the majors don’t commit, let’s see what happens.
40. Halfway through the tournament came the official news—which had been rumored for weeks—that Medvedev was parting ways with his longtime coach Gilles Cervara. This was one of the ATP’s longstanding partnerships and Cervara’s reputation is gold. However, Medvedev embarrassed himself in New York, and it was clear that this situation had become untenable. It will be interesting to see where Medvedev goes from here, whom he hires—he’s with Rohan Goetzke and Thomas Johansson as a trial—and, most importantly, whether he can revive a career in deep need of defib paddles.
41. Let’s reserve a moment for—reverent pause—Grigor Dimitrov. Last time we saw him, he was serving against Sinner at Wimbledon, up 6–3, 7–5, 2–2. He, of course, suffered a pectoral injury, retired from the match and, while a reprieved Sinner won the tournament, Dimitrov hasn’t played since. He was joined on the U.S. Open’s excused absence list by Arthur Fils, Qinwen Zheng, Paula Badosa, Nick Kyrgios, Matteo Berrettini and Bianca Andreescu, among others. Before the tournament—with little fanfare—came the announcement that injuries forced the retirement of 30-year-old Kyle Edmund. During the tournament, a raft of players pulled out before and during matches, most notably Jack Draper, Shelton and Vondroušová.
Yes, injuries are part of all sports. Yes, none of us are guaranteed health, but especially those whose jobs are relentlessly physical. A) The periodic question: Does tennis need some sort of OSHA to try and improve the conditions, such that workers’ (i.e., players’) health is better protected and preserved? B) The periodic reminder: Don’t be fooled by the champagne reputation, the international allure and the Instagram posts from Monte Carlo and Miami, this is often a physically brutal, decidedly unglamorous line of work.
42. Fun fact: A wayward ball that clips the netpost and lands in the court is … a live ball? Note the exchange between the Katie Boulter and Marta during their first-round match.
43. This subject deserves a more in-depth and nuanced treatment than a bullet-point paragraph, but the crackdown on overseas visas could have huge implications for college tennis, which, of course, is dense with foreign players. Either it will impede recruiting, or it will open up opportunities for more Americans—one of the intended outcomes of this policy. Either way, there will be a material impact. Add to that the general climate in higher education, both in sports and beyond (NIL legislation, conference realignment, and dwindling state and federal funding), and there is considerable fear out there for the future of nonrevenue sports.
44. After a bit of a rocky summer in the deuce court, it was good to see the Hall of Fame move to the ad-court and pull off a smooth—and highly-publicized—induction weekend, thanks in no small part to the surprise appearance of Serena Williams. (I was told that even Maria Sharapova’s father, Yuri, had no advance warning and stood mouth agape at the reveal.) Not only was this gesture deeply poignant, but it also suggests that Serena will be invested in the event when it’s her turn. And next year, Federer becomes eligible. Make assumptions at your risk, but one would think he’ll rustle up the necessary votes. (That was a joke.)
45. Another nice touch by the USTA was the delay of the start of the doubles draw and sign-in, and thus, the start of play. This reduced the player foot traffic in the locker room, lounge and cafeteria during the early rounds. It also enabled more doubles matches to take the stage over Labor Day weekend and allowed singles players who lost early to enter the draw. As tennis tries to weed out doubles specialists—or at least reduce that cohort—while unlocking doubles potential, this was a wise move.
46. This spring, the USTA announced an $800 million “reimagined” Arthur Ashe Stadium. (Psstt: Despite the flowery language and emphasis on player amenities, it’s mostly an effort to upgrade suites—now priced in excess of $1 million for the event—and build more pricey lower box seating.) Starting soon, there will be shovels in the ground. Next year, there may be some inconvenience but the project should be completed by 2027. An adjacent point …
47. The mechanics of the Wimbledon ticketing system makes for one of the world’s great unsolved mysteries—intentionally so, I always surmised. There are all sorts of byzantine rules and nebulous terms like “debentures” and Downton Abbey-style references to enclaves like a “members’ enclosure.” But this we know: There are easily 10,000 people a day who walk through the gates having paid $40 to attend a bucket list event. Yes, some of these folks camped out in a field for the privilege. Still, the existence of the populist “queue” and the generous allotment of grounds passes instantly chills any accusations of greed or elitism. The USTA needs to do something similar. Let the market do its thing and (over)charge $400 for grounds passes if you must. But figure out a way NOT to price out the common fan. You can plaster the grounds with pictures of kids, and invite HBCU marching bands and talk about “inclusivity” all you like; but when you need home refinancing to pay for tickets and parking, and serve $100 six-piece chicken nuggets with caviar, you are, ultimately, sending the opposite message. Instead of responding what can ya do about it, regarding complaints about aggregators and online brokering, publicize a block of affordable tickets. I cannot tell you how many times I heard from people, “I wanted to go, but the prices are out of control this year.” (It’s made worse by the optics—unlike at Wimbledon—of thousands of choice seats going unoccupied because the canape set decided to stay in the Hamptons that day.) The USTA does so much right, more than they are conferred sufficient credit, but the ticketing policy needs an overhaul. There is a way to soak the rich, max out revenue, and also keep the event accessible to the fans. (Thereby helping your tax-exempt status as well.)
48. ESPN covered this event, expertly as ever, from first ball to last. The winds of change have started to blow, both in front of the camera—note the increased roles of Sam Querrey, Chris Eubanks and Coco Vandeweghe—and behind. I’m hearing from a reliable (nontennis) source that two well-known ESPN personalities from football and basketball will likely join the tennis team going forward.
49. Congrats to on-air debonair Cliff Drysdale. The Dutchess of Kent meant a lot to many in tennis. And there were two significant tennis losses during this event. RIP, Art Seitz and Jon Rapkin.
50. Thanks for all your feedback about Tennis Channel. Yes, it was good to have the team back on the grounds. In my role as publicist: Next year the pregame show is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET every day.
