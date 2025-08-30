U.S. Open 2025 Midterm Grades: Taylor Townsend Meets the Moment
One thing about the 2025 U.S. Open is that everyone is playing their role to perfection. The contenders are contending, barely losing games. Coco Gauff is downstairs fighting with her serve, but, as she often does, persevering. Older players—Venus Williams (45), Victoria Azarenka (36), Adrian Mannarino (37), Jan-Lennard Struff (35) and a guy named Novak Djokovic (38)—are showing they have some time left. A raft of newcomers from new nations are introducing themselves. Two of tennis’s hottest heads, each with a major title, left early, but not before creating his and hers controversies.
We’ll see who keeps consistent and breaks character in Week 2. But, through three rounds, here’s our 2025 U.S. Open midterm grades.
A
The favorites: The defending champs (Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner) and recent champs (Iga Świątek, Carlos Alcaraz and Gauff) have plowed through.
Venus Williams: At 45 years old, the grand dame acquitted herself well in singles and is into the second round (with Leylah Fernandez) in doubles.
Emerging markets: Week 1 featured wins from Coleman Wong (Hong Kong), Renata Zarazua (Mexico), Janice Tjen (Indonesia) and Alexandra Eala (the Philippines), as well as an Andorran qualifier. Welcome, all.
Taylor Townsend: She handled herself beautifully after Jeļena Ostapenko’s regrettable remarks. Lost in the contretemps was an exquisite display of tennis, in one of the better singles wins of Townsend’s career, followed up by a takedown of No. 5 Mirra Andreeva.
The mixed doubles champions: Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori defended their mixed title and answered the question: Would a committed mixed doubles player beat a shotgun team of established singles stars?
Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova at the Hall of Fame: To use what has fast become the moldiest cliché: No one had that on their bingo card, but Williams and Sharapova pulled off a fun moment.
Sunday start: In the enhancements department, the schedule change took a backseat to the mixed doubles event. It turns out that 15 days of Grand Slam tennis is better than 14 days (especially if players are paid accordingly).
Czech-in: Karolína Muchová, Barbora Krejčíková, Markéta Vondroušová, Tomáš Macháč and Jiří Lehečka all impressed. Speaking of …
Petra Kvitová: The 35-year-old was not competitive in her first-round defeat, but what a career for a player who managed to go undefeated as she made it through without incurring the wrath of anyone.
The weather: The first week in New York saw a string of lovely days. No tennis-in-ovenlike-conditions. No dehydrated fans. The mild temperatures make a difference.
B
Americans: The top-ranked man (Taylor Fritz) and woman (Gauff) remain. Lots of others (injured Ben Shelton, Madison Keys, Frances Tiafoe, Emma Navarro) underperform.
Jack Draper: The British star showed off his Vuori togs—a partnership deal we hear might eclipse his 2025 prize money—and won a match. He then withdrew due to the arm injury that has marred his season. Speaking of …
Emma Radacanu: She won her first match at the U.S. Open since taking the 2021 title. Then she won another, but got comprehensively outclassed by Elena Rybakina in the third round.
Mayar Sherif: The Egyptian didn’t mount much resistance in the first round, but, holy heck, this grip is a reminder that there is not one correct technique.
Tennis coverage: It persists, if on different platforms than in the past—as this Columbia Journalism Review article explains.
The haircut. At least people are talking.
C
Jeļena Ostapenko: If she wants to complain about the inaccuracy of AI or perfect the drive-by, no-look handshake, that’s fine. It adds color to the game. But complaining about an opponent’s perceived lack of etiquette is too rich. Her antics were bad, made worse by a clumsy explanation.
Daniil Medvedev: Often, he goes right up to the line. Sometimes he smudges it. At the U.S. Open, he trespassed in a first-round loss that cost him $3,000 in fines. More critically—though not unrelated—he has been evicted from the top 20, and his game is in shambles right now.
GemsLife: It was a rough event for Elina Svitolina and Gaël Monfils, both former U.S. Open semifinalists. Seeded No. 12, she lost in the first round. So did he, falling in five sets to Roman Safiullin.
Madison Keys: Winner of the previous hard-court major, she was bounced in the first round, committing a ghastly 89 unforced errors in a nerve-addled loss.
This thief: Really? For a sweaty cap? (If anyone can identify the kid, he deserves to be sent a swag bag.)
The prices: It is a balance, and no one is naïve to how capitalism works. However, for all the Kids Days, references to the populism of Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe, the branding of a sporting event held in a scrappy public park and press releases that use some form of the word “inclusive,” $300 grounds passes, $26 chicken nuggets boxes and $23 cocktails scream to so many this is not for me. Not everyone can afford a Rolex either. But Rolex doesn’t seek tax-free status and doesn’t position itself as a brand for everyone. You can’t have it both ways.