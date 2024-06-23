Andy Murray Expected to Miss Likely Last Wimbledon Due to Injury, per Report
Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is expected to miss this year's major tournament as he reportedly underwent surgery for a spinal cyst, according to The Telegraph's Simon Briggs.
The news of Murray's likely absence from Wimbledon is huge because this was expected to be the 37-year-old's last time playing at the tournament. He recently stated that he could retire at Wimbledon or at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His recovery timeline is projected to be for six weeks, so it's possible he could miss the Olympics, too.
Murray and his team have not officially announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon.
Wimbledon will always be a special tournament for the Brit as he made history back in 2013 when he became the first British man to win Wimbledon in 77 years.
Murray's surgery comes days after he retired from his Championships at the Queen's Club second round match vs. Jordan Thompson on Wednesday. He's won the tournament five times in the past.
Wimbledon will be without some of men's tennis' biggest stars this year as Rafael Nadal will skip the tournament to focus on the Olympics, and Novak Djokovic is expected to miss the tournament after suffering a torn medial meniscus in his right knee in the French Open quarterfinals.