Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles, to Play Doubles at Final Wimbledon
Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from singles and plans to play doubles alongside his brother Jamie in the 2024 tournament, set to be his final farewell to the All-England Club.
Murray's team said the following in a statement, per The Tennis Podcast on X, formerly Twitter:
"Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery sincenhis operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play singles this year," Murray's team said.
"As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon one last time."
Murray on June 19 was forced to retire from his second round match at Queen's Club due to struggles with a back injury, which caused pain and numbness in his right leg. Days later, the 37-year-old underwent surgery for a spinal cyst, and had a recovery timeline of six weeks, casting serious doubt on his Wimbledon status.
Murray, who has dealt with injury troubles since 2017, returned to the court last Wednesday and hoped to make a miracle recovery in time to play singles, but it was not to be.
This will be the first time Murray will play doubles with his brother. That it comes at the All-England Club, where Murray is a hero after becoming the first British man to win Wimbledon in 77 years back in 2013, is fitting.
Last week, Murray confirmed that his plan is to play Wimbledon and at the Paris Olympics, then retire from professional tennis.
"All of the discussions and conversations that I've had with my team are that I'm not going to play past this summer," Murray said last week. "Obviously I've had the conversation with my family, and I have a family holiday booked the week after the Olympics."
Murray added that he doesn't plan on playing the US Open and did leave the door open to playing another tournament if he isn't able to play at both Wimbledon and in the Olympics. But if able to play both, which he seems slated to do, Murray said "that's most likely going to be it."
In his career, the former world No. 1 has won 46 singles titles, including three majors (2012 US Open, 2013 Wimbledon, 2016 Wimbledon) and $64,677,584 in combined prize money between singles and doubles events since turning pro in 2005.