Aryna Sabalenka Hilariously Wouldn't Let Go of $5 Million U.S. Open Check

Nobody would let that out of their sight.

Blake Silverman

Aryna Sabalenka got a massive check for winning the U.S. Open title Saturday
Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Aryna Sabalenka isn't just leaving Flushing Meadows with her fourth major title. She's leaving with much heavier pockets, too.

The WTA world No. 1 player was handed a $5 million check for winning the U.S. Open Saturday after her win over American Amanda Anisimova in straight sets—6-3, 7-6(3). It's the top prize of the largest purse in tennis history as the event will hand out a whopping $90 million in winnings across the four disciplines: singles, doubles, mixed doubles and wheelchair.

She was handed the check during the trophy ceremony after the match. It was in a blue envelope, appearing to be a real check and not one of the ceremonial big checks we typically see. Sabalenka was offered to give the check back so someone else could hold it while she got her trophy, but she wanted to hold onto it for a little longer. I mean, who wouldn't?

Check out her hilarious reaction below:

She defends her U.S. Open title after defeating Jessica Pegula, another American, in last year's final. The victory marks Sabalenka's fourth major of her career and first this year in her last try. Anisimova forced a second-set tiebreak where Sabalenka is essentially unbeatable. She won her 19th tiebreak in a row, which is the longest streak by any woman in the Open Era.

It was a difficult loss for Anisimova, who also lost the Wimbledon final in July. But it's another great run in a major for the American. Sabalenka empathized with her after the match as she has lost three major final matches herself, including this year's French and Australian Opens, as well as the U.S. Open final in 2023 before her back-to-back titles. Anisimova gets $2.5 million in prize money as the runner-up; not too shabby.

The winner of Sunday's men's final between top-ranked Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will get a $5 million prize as well. We'll see if the men's champion can top Sabalenka's reaction.

Blake Silverman
Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

