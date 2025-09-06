Jannik Sinner Reaches U.S. Open Final, Match With Carlos Alcaraz to Decide World No. 1
Jannik Sinner took care of Félix Auger-Aliassime in four sets (6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4) Friday to reach the U.S. Open final. The ATP world No. 1 and top seed officially sets up a highly anticipated match with his rival, world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, to decide the final major of the year.
The final between Sinner and Alcaraz won't just decide the U.S. Open; the winner will also claim the No. 1 ranking. It will be the third straight major that sees a final between the two top players. Alcaraz won the French Open final earlier this summer in an all-time match, coming back from two sets down and fighting off three championship points for the thrilling win. Sinner then repaid the favor at the Wimbledon final when he defeated Alcaraz in four sets.
Sinner and Alcaraz also met in the Cincinnati Open final ahead of the U.S. Open. The Italian had to retire in the first set due to illness and Alcaraz claimed that hard-court title.
Auger-Aliassime can't be upset with his run at Flushing Meadows. The Canadian and world No. 27 found his best result at a major since '21, where he also made a run to the semifinals at the U.S. Open. He played Sinner at this year's Cincinnati Open too, and lost in short order (6-0, 6-2). Taking the second set against the top-ranked player and heavy favorite is impressive.
Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets (6-4, 7-6, 6-2) earlier Friday to reach the final. The next rendition of tennis' new signature rivalry is set to take place Sunday at 2 p.m. ET as Sinner looks to defend his U.S. Open title and keep his place at No. 1.