Aryna Sabalenka Seemingly Gave Subtle Nod to Iga Swiatek After Wimbledon Win
To some tennis fans, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the queen of petty.
That reputation may have been upheld during Saturday's Wimbledon women's final in which Iga Swiatek dominated Amanda Anisimova in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) to win her first Wimbledon title.
Swiatek made quick work of the 23-year-old American, who upset Sabalenka in the semifinal just a few days earlier, and it seems like Sabalenka may have had a rooting interest in one side in particular during the match.
The Belarusian shared a selfie of herself on her Instagram Stories on the day of the final in which she wore a plain red shirt and white shorts—the colors of Swiatek's country, Poland. While this could just be a random coincidence, one also might not put it past Sabalenka to want to show a little extra love to Swiatek.
Swiatek ended up defeating Anisimova in under an hour in Saturday's final to become a six-time major champion, and has incredibly won won every major final she's competed in.
Sabalenka has publicly praised her Polish rival in the past, notably telling reporters after her French Open loss that Swiatek, who she beat in the semifinal at Roland Garros, would have defeated Coco Gauff in the final.
That said, there's no need to read too much into Sabalenka's potentially petty wardrobe choices. The biggest takeaway from the match is that congratulations are in order for Swiatek following a very well-deserved victory.