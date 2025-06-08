SI

Cameras Caught Jannik Sinner’s Sad Moment by Himself After French Open Loss

The world No. 1 was going through it.

Kristen Wong

It just wasn't meant to be for Jannik Sinner, who lost his first Grand Slam final in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday.

In the French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner found himself up two sets and had his first match point roughly four hours in. But the match would go on for another hour and a half—the longest in French Open final history—and end in exhaustion and devastation for Sinner. Alcaraz was able to mount an incredible comeback and saved three match points to beat Sinner in a five-set marathon thriller that will likely haunt the Italian for the rest of his days.

Sinner said as much on the podium, telling his fans he won't sleep very well tonight.

In one of the more candid shots at the tournament, cameras caught Sinner having a sad moment to himself after his loss, perhaps contemplating everything that went wrong:

To think Sinner had Alcaraz in the palm of his hand after winning the first two sets—he could practically touch the winner's trophy. But his sheer will and strength ultimately came up short against Alcaraz's magic and resilience, and it's better luck next time for the sad Italian.

