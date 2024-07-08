Carlos Alcaraz Career Grand Slam Titles & List of Final Appearances
Carlos Alcaraz is quickly becoming one of tennis's biggest names at just age 21.
He's currently trying to win the Wimbledon title to become a repeat champion at a major tournament for the first time in his young career.
While winning another Grand Slam title is no easy task, Alcaraz is up for the challenge. He's beat some of the top players in tennis history, like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, already in his career. He has three more matches to try to hold another Wimbledon trophy.
So, how many Grand Slam titles has Alcaraz won in his young career? He's made history a few times in major tournaments, so take a look below at Alcaraz's major statistics.
How Many Grand Slam Titles Has Carlos Alcaraz Won?
Alcaraz has already won three major tournaments in just four years of professional tennis. He made history after winning the 2024 French Open last month, becoming the youngest man to win a Grand Slam on all three surfaces—hard court, clay and grass.
Tournament
Year
U.S. Open
2022
Wimbledon
2023
French Open
2024
The Spaniard's first major title came in 2022 when he won the U.S. Open over Casper Ruud in four sets—6–4, 2–6, 7–6, 6–3. At 19 years old, he became the youngest men's tennis player to ever reach World No. 1 with the win.
Alcaraz then won his second major title the following summer at Wimbledon. He took down Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller—1–6, 7–6, 6–1, 3–6, 6–4—to become just the second person after Andy Murray to beat Djokovic in a Wimbledon final.
Alcaraz won the French Open in June 2024 over Alexander Zverev in another five-set match, 6–3, 2–6, 5–7, 6–1, 6–2.
In order to fulfill his career Grand Slam, Alcaraz still needs to win the Australian Open. He's only reached the quarterfinals in this major tournament.
How Many Grand Slam Finals Has Carlos Alcaraz Appeared in?
Alcaraz has yet to be a runner-up at a Grand Slam tournament. The only three times he's appeared in a final have been during the three major titles he's won.
Here's his Grand Slam record since the Australian Open in 2021, the first time he qualified for a major tournament.
Year
Tournament
Finish
2021
Australian Open
Second Round
2021
French Open
Third Round
2021
Wimbledon
Second Round
2021
U.S. Open
Quarterfinal
2022
Australian Open
Third Round
2022
French Open
Quarterfinal
2022
Wimbledon
Round of 16
2022
U.S. Open
Winner
2023
French Open
Semifinal
2023
Wimbledon
Winner
2023
U.S. Open
Semifinal
2024
Australian Open
Quarterfinal
2024
French Open
Winner