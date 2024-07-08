SI

Carlos Alcaraz Career Grand Slam Titles & List of Final Appearances

The 21-year-old has already etched his name into the tennis history books.

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) kisses with the trophy after winning the men s singles final against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Carlos Alcaraz is quickly becoming one of tennis's biggest names at just age 21.

He's currently trying to win the Wimbledon title to become a repeat champion at a major tournament for the first time in his young career.

While winning another Grand Slam title is no easy task, Alcaraz is up for the challenge. He's beat some of the top players in tennis history, like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, already in his career. He has three more matches to try to hold another Wimbledon trophy.

So, how many Grand Slam titles has Alcaraz won in his young career? He's made history a few times in major tournaments, so take a look below at Alcaraz's major statistics.

How Many Grand Slam Titles Has Carlos Alcaraz Won?

Alcaraz has already won three major tournaments in just four years of professional tennis. He made history after winning the 2024 French Open last month, becoming the youngest man to win a Grand Slam on all three surfaces—hard court, clay and grass.

Tournament

Year

U.S. Open

2022

Wimbledon

2023

French Open

2024

The Spaniard's first major title came in 2022 when he won the U.S. Open over Casper Ruud in four sets—6–4, 2–6, 7–6, 6–3. At 19 years old, he became the youngest men's tennis player to ever reach World No. 1 with the win.

Alcaraz then won his second major title the following summer at Wimbledon. He took down Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller—1–6, 7–6, 6–1, 3–6, 6–4—to become just the second person after Andy Murray to beat Djokovic in a Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz won the French Open in June 2024 over Alexander Zverev in another five-set match, 6–3, 2–6, 5–7, 6–1, 6–2.

In order to fulfill his career Grand Slam, Alcaraz still needs to win the Australian Open. He's only reached the quarterfinals in this major tournament.

How Many Grand Slam Finals Has Carlos Alcaraz Appeared in?

Alcaraz has yet to be a runner-up at a Grand Slam tournament. The only three times he's appeared in a final have been during the three major titles he's won.

Here's his Grand Slam record since the Australian Open in 2021, the first time he qualified for a major tournament.

Year

Tournament

Finish

2021

Australian Open

Second Round

2021

French Open

Third Round

2021

Wimbledon

Second Round

2021

U.S. Open

Quarterfinal

2022

Australian Open

Third Round

2022

French Open

Quarterfinal

2022

Wimbledon

Round of 16

2022

U.S. Open

Winner

2023

French Open

Semifinal

2023

Wimbledon

Winner

2023

U.S. Open

Semifinal

2024

Australian Open

Quarterfinal

2024

French Open

Winner

