Carlos Alcaraz Enters 2024 Wimbledon Riding High
Carlos Alcaraz is at the height of his young career as he enters 2024 Wimbledon as the defending champion.
The 21-year-old Spaniard just won his third major title in June at the French Open. He has now won three of the four major tournaments on the tennis calendar after capturing the 2022 U.S. Open and ’23 Wimbledon trophies. He made ATP Tour history this year too, becoming the youngest man to reach a major final on all three surfaces.
The past year has served as an important rebound for Alcaraz. After beating Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller at last year’s Wimbledon final, Alcaraz struggled to win another title in 2023, including losing two matches to Djokovic.
But the 2024 season has given Alcaraz multiple opportunities to return to the winner’s circle. He claimed the title at Indian Wells, often considered one of the tour’s extra-major tournaments. And, of course, he captured the Roland Garros title.
He missed some time on the court in May, though, as he was sidelined with an arm injury. There was doubt that he would even participate in the French Open, let alone hold the trophy at the end.
In a more light-hearted contest, Alcaraz won the inaugural Netflix Slam against his idol Rafael Nadal in March. The match took place in Las Vegas and streamed solely on Netflix for a first-of-its-kind event.
Alcaraz is also making history off the court. Right after winning the French Open, the Spaniard signed an extension with Nike, and his contract includes some cool perks. The deal will give Alcaraz his own custom logo with Nike, which is something only Nadal—in terms of other men’s tennis players—has done. Alcaraz is already one of the richest tennis players in the game right now, and his earnings off the court just increased.
Alcaraz’s career has taken a considerable jump since last year’s Championships, and some huge events are coming his way after the tournament, too. Could Alcaraz extend his hot streak by winning a second consecutive Wimbledon trophy?
It’s not just a potential title defense that fans of Alcaraz have to be excited for. Alcaraz will also make his Olympic debut alongside Nadal in doubles for Team Spain at the end of July. This is a partnership the young Spaniard dreamed of making happen, and he even publicly posed the idea last year. In what is likely the last year of Nadal’s professional tennis career, the duo will make waves in Paris regardless of the outcome.
It’s been all things Alcaraz this summer, and that appears unlikely to change. He’ll enter Wimbledon as the favorite, with his contemporary, No. 1 Jannik Sinner, eager to get revenge after their epic French Open semifinal. If his current form is any indication, it’s very possible fans will see Alcaraz grace Wimbledon’s Centre Court on July 14 for the men’s singles final.