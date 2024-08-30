Carlos Alcaraz Says He Was 'Fighting Himself' During Stunning U.S. Open Upset
In one of the most stunning upsets in recent memory, Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off of winning the French Open and Wimbledon singles titles, as well as a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, was defeated by world No. 74 Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the U.S. Open on Thursday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
How improbable was this upset? Consider that van de Zandschulp, who had compiled just an 11-18 record this season, was seriously considering an early retirement at the age of 28 due to struggles with an injury he suffered during the 2023 season. Entering Thursday's match, he had never beaten a top 10 opponent in a major.
So, how did he beat Alcaraz?
Alcaraz himself credited van de Zandschulp's play, saying it caught him off guard and he didn't know how to adjust to the Dutch player's superior level of play.
But most of all, Alcaraz said he was fighting a mental battle with himself for much of the match.
"It was a fight against myself in my mind during the match," Alcaraz said. "In tennis you are playing against someone that wants the same as you. To win. You have to be as calm as you can to think better in the match and try to do good things."
"Today I was playing against the opponent as well as myself in my mind. A lot of emotions I couldn’t control. I was up in some points. Then I’d lose some points and get down. It was a rollercoaster in my mind. It can’t be like that if I want to think about big things. I have to improve it. I have to learn about it."
Whether it was a mental battle or physical fatigue, it was apparent in Alcaraz's game. Alcaraz, ranked No. 3 in the world, converted just 40 percent of his break point opportunities, compared to van de Zandschulp's 67 percent, and struggled to win points on his first serve.
The Spaniard had an uncharacteristic 27 unforced errors, and despite showing flashes of his premier play at certain points, ultimately didn't have enough to win the match.
"I couldn't increase my level," Alcaraz said. "I think my level stayed at the same point all the match, and it wasn't enough to win the match or to give myself the chance of getting into the match or trying to give myself chances."