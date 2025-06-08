Carlos Alcaraz Had the Best Celebrations With French Open Ball Kids After Epic Win
Sunday's men's French Open final was a fitting end to a tremendous tournament of tennis. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner engaged in an epic match to determine the winner at Roland Garros, with Alcaraz eventually emerging successful after a marathon of a back-and-forth on Sunday afternoon.
It was an awesome display and Alcaraz had the perfect way to celebrate. Following his victory he had the best celebrations with the Roland Garros ball kids. First, on the clay court, he posed with a group and the Musketeers’ cup; he was greeted with raucous cheers as he headed over for a photo.
Then Alcaraz found another group of ball kids and wildly cheered with all of them, letting the emotions run wild after such a tense match.
Very cool of Alcaraz to share this moment with the ball kids, who will cherish those memories forever.
What a day for the 22-year-old star.